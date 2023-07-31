Open Forum: Dave Pruett
The science of climate change has been clear for nearly four decades. Yet, due to misinformation funded largely by the fossil-fuel industry and promoted by certain media outlets, the public has been slow to grasp the urgency for action.
Still, Pew Research reports that nearly seven-in-ten Americans support this Administration’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. After this summer — with brutal heat waves around the globe, smoke from Canadian wildfires choking the Midwest and East Coast, and massive algal blooms poisoning California’s sea lions — support for climate action will only increase, especially among the young, who will inherit an ailing planet.
Because we’ve long dilly-dallied, it will take intense efforts on multiple levels —international, national, local, and individual —to put the climate genie back in the bottle. Individual efforts alone are insufficient, but they can buy time if enough individuals and families shrink their carbon footprints significantly.
A decade or so ago, our family made a commitment to track and reduce our household’s carbon footprint. I’m happy to report considerable success: We’ve shrunk that footprint by two-thirds, down from 14.1 metric tons in 2006 to a projected 4.6 metric tons in 2023.
Here’s how. The process begins by establishing your household’s baseline footprint. This is easily done with a carbon calculator and a year’s worth of utility bills. Two free online calculators are https://www.carbonfootprint.com/calculator.aspx and https://www3.epa.gov/carbon-footprint-calculator/.
For most households, the lion’s share of carbon arises from energy usage in three categories: heating, electricity and automobile travel. For the moment, let’s ignore air travel, a thorny issue. Once a baseline is established, one successively reduces consumption in each category, beginning if possible, with the largest. That is, reach first for the lowest hanging fruit.
Our family might have prioritized differently had we started with the carbon calculation recommended above, but we winged it initially. Live and learn. Still, here’s how carbon reduction worked for us, one step at a time, as we could afford it.
In 2007, we replaced one car with a hybrid, reducing our total footprint by 13 percent. In 2015, we installed a solar array to provide most of our electrical needs, diminishing our footprint another 13 percent, relative to the baseline. Our house is heated primarily by natural gas and originally had no central air. So, in 2020, we installed an efficient heat pump for air conditioning and to reduce reliance on gas heat. Our footprint shrunk another 20 percent. However, switching from gas to electric heat upped our electrical needs. So, in 2022, we installed a second solar array, this one on the garage roof, affording another 22 percent reduction. That’s a total reduction of 68 percent relative to our starting point. And, an EV in the future could put us close to net zero.
Yes, there are up-front costs at each stage. But overall, our family has come out ahead financially. Our first solar array paid for itself this year and will generate free energy from now on. Heating and gasoline costs have each been reduced by about half, and our annual electrical bill is zilch.
Admittedly, not every family budget can afford solar or HVAC installation costs or EVs. Still, carbon awareness is useful. It can alert the family to ways to save both carbon and money, for example, by participating in community solar, through Harrisonburg Electric Commission’s Friendly City Solar option.
We’ve experienced considerable satisfaction from weaning our family off carbon while simultaneously saving money. And we’ve found that carbon awareness has ripple effects. We now combine errands when driving, or opt instead for walking or biking. If such carbon-reduction efforts were to catch on, collectively we could make a big dent in our national carbon footprint.
For those who’d like to reduce their family’s carbon footprint, here are some tips to maximize success and make it fun. First, give your teenager the task of baselining and monitoring your family’s carbon budget. Many teens are already experiencing climate anxiety, and productive engagement can help reduce it. Also, using a carbon calculator is a good way to learn practical mathematics.
Second, make this a competition, but not with your neighbors. Each family has unique energy needs and lifestyles. Each conserves in some ways — say, by recycling — and splurges in others — say, by flying often. So compete only with your family’s baseline footprint, and see how far you can shrink it.
Third, flying is often a necessity in a large country with families scattered far and wide. However, consider flying just once annually. One cross-country round-trip flight spews as much carbon into the atmosphere per passenger as does driving the family car 3,000 miles.
Walking gently on the Earth is a tangible way to live the golden rule — to love one’s neighbor — indeed, all eight billion of them.
Dave Pruett lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.