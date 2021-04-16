Imagine that your child (or grandchild) is playing in a children’s soccer league. When playing on an opponents’ field, the team members realize that their goal is a foot too narrow and 6 inches too low and that the field leading to it is on an uneven grade, familiar to the home team but a disadvantage to the visitors. They complain to the referees whose response is, “Not our problem. We’re just here to referee the game.” You would likely be upset, saying, “Let’s level the playing field, making it equally fair for both teams.”
So it is in politics. Recently, it has become evident that in a number of states across the country state legislatures are enacting voter suppression laws seeking to limit the growing surge of Democratic victories. As an Arizona lawyer argued before the Supreme Court recently, the reason they are doing this is to level the playing field for Republicans — a party so out of touch with the modern electorate that it will do anything to make it more difficult for marginalized folks to vote. As journalist Ari Berman puts it, “Voter suppression is the organizing principle of the National Republican Party.”
In an effort to prevent this, the Democrats in the U. S. House of Representatives, with no Republican support, have passed H.R. 1, now S. 1 — For the People Act 2021. Among other things, if passed by the Senate, S. 1 will do the following: “require states to register many eligible voters automatically; allow others to register on Election Day; hold at least 15 days of early voting; expand voting by mail; and allow people with completed criminal sentences to vote. The bill also requires more disclosure of campaign donations and restricts partisan gerrymandering.” That is what “leveling the playing field” looks like to the Democratic Party.
Such proposals send Republican leaders into a frenzy. Former Vice President Mike Pence said, “It is unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic.” Rep. Garland “Andy” Barr, R-Ky., ranted, “The bill is the most divisive, unconstitutional and destructive piece of legislation of my time in Congress. It would effectively make it legal to cheat” (The Washington Post, online, 4/4/21, 5:40 p.m.). In their minds, leveling the playing field is unfair.
So, let’s get this straight. Republicans, who frequently argue that elections are rigged, believe that For the People Act 2021, which requires states to do the things that will enable more Americans to vote, is tantamount to cheating. Why do they think that? Because it will give more voters a fair chance to register their choice. It will enable too many people of color to cast their votes. And, it will enable citizens who are fed up with morally bankrupt social and economic policies to get to the polls to vote. For many of us that is what the political playing field in America should look like. Some good news is that here, in the commonwealth of Virginia, our elected leaders are taking action to make it happen.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
