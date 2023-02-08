Open Forum: Isaac Witmer
The Daily News-Record has published many pieces about the Bluestone Town Center, but one thing that has been missing in our commentary are the pieces submitted to the Planning Commission that convinced them to vote unanimously in favor of the project.
Hobey Bauhan, President of the Virginia Poultry Federation wrote in a supporting letter that the area needed more housing for the federation's workforce:
"In recent years, one of the biggest challenges facing our industry has been workforce and the ability to attract employees to staff poultry plants and other industry facilities," Bauhan's letter said. "Virtually all plants have experienced periods when they operated below maximum employment levels due to a scarcity of candidates for open positions, despite generous signing bonuses and competitive and rising wages."
An important factor in attracting a workforce is affordable housing.
Gayl Brunk, executive director of Valley Associates for Independent Living, also noticed employment issues:
"We are already at least 1,256 units short of meeting current housing demand. Top employers are having trouble recruiting workers because of the local lack of both rental and for sale housing," Brunk said in a letter. "Valley Associates for Independent Living (VAIL) also recognizes the shortage of accessible affordable housing in our community. VAIL’s own employees face challenges in securing housing in our community."
Brent Loope, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors, wrote an open forum piece a while back for the DN-R that had a specific quote worth highlighting again:
"Harrisonburg City is very much in need of homes that are affordable for [residents] who are priced out of the current market … Local employees from our major manufacturing, agricultural, distribution, educational, healthcare and tourism economic base are having trouble recruiting workers because of the lack of both rental and for-sale housing," Loope said in the piece.
Other letter writers highlighted the same issues, notably:
- Beth Bland from the Valley Program for Aging Services
- Ramona Sanders and Janet E. Harvey, Living Wage Certification Campaign
- Chris Hoover Seidel from Bridge of Hope
- Celest Williams from the Social Services District
- Nicky Fadley from Strength in Peers
What these people and groups have in common, is they are well aware of the issues our community is facing regarding housing.
Shannon Porter, of Mercy House, also emphasized the critical issue with housing in our area:
The level of housing instability that our agency is now seeing is unprecedented and is not only destabilizing lives, but is also adversely impacting our schools, local businesses and social service institutions.
The Bluestone Town Center not only addresses the overall need but also targets critical income levels and demographic groups including first time homeowners, young families and seniors.
Art Stolzfus is a local advocate in Harrisonburg and his letter of support had some particular important details:
"Currently families have to spend a disproportionate amount of their income just to find adequate housing," Stolzfus said.
Stolzfus cited the 2021 City of Harrisonburg Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study, which said, “More than 3,600 lower income renter households are cost-burdened and pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs.”
The study’s primary conclusion is that there is a mismatch in housing available for homeownership and rentals. Only ten percent of Harrisonburg’s rental units are available for families making $27,750 —30% of the Area Median Income — and 8% of the ownership units are available to families making $38,250 — 50% of the Area Median Income.
At present this type of housing is not being constructed in Harrisonburg. The demand for these units already exists in Harrisonburg.
Finally Amanda Leech from United Way, highlighted the effect of this project on the ALICE population:
"Of the plethora of challenges ALICE families face, affordable housing is among the most pressing and this project will move the City a step closer to fulfilling the Vision of 'Available Housing For All,'" Leech said.
Workers and working families need places to live to keep our economy vibrant and the lack of affordable housing forces families to move further away from their places of employment, displacing their children from a comfort-zone education and their friends.
That makes it tougher for employers — large and small — to recruit and retain employees, makes it harder for non-students to live in the city and pushes tax bases into neighboring localities. Those moves hamstring ALICE families into spending more money on transportation and keeps them away from their families longer due to extended commutes, which contribute to increased absenteeism and diminished productivity at their jobs.
These are all organizations that are well aware of the concerns of our citizens and we would do well to head their concerns.
Isaac Witmer lives in Harrisonburg.
