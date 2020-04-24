The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Campaign brings you greetings. In the United States, unemployment has soared. More than 16 million people have joined the ranks of the unemployed, 11 million homeless are struggling to find a place to shelter with more being thrown into poverty and homelessness, and tens of millions remain without health care in the midst of a public health crisis. We are already seeing rising demands on our food pantries, homeless shelters and social services. These are times when some of the least respected and paid workers have been deemed essential, but wages haven’t been raised and many have no access to the personal protective equipment needed to weather this storm.
Yes, Virginia’s minimum wage will finally go up. Listed is the proposed schedule: Jan. 1, 2021-$9.50, Jan. 1, 2022-$11, Jan. 1, 2023-$12. In order for the final increases to go into effect, the General Assembly must vote again. They will study regionalism in 2024 and decide whether or not to implement a regional approach going forward. Jan. 1, 2025-$13.50 and Jan. 1, 2026-$15.
Gov. Ralph Northam has amended the living wage increase and this amendment will postpone the initial minimum wage increase as outlined in SB7 and HB395 from Jan. 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, a four-month delay. Although we are disappointed that working families won’t see an increase on Jan. 1, 2021, we understand that the governor and his team are facing challenging budget concerns at this moment. We also believe that the governor missed an important opportunity to remove the farmworker exemption from the minimum wage. Farmworkers are essential workers and deserve the protection of the state’s minimum wage. Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Campaign will continue to work with Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy to remove this exemption in the 2021 General Assembly.
Many of us continue to fight for living wages, voting rights, universal health care, free quality education, immigrant rights, welfare rights, and forgiveness of debt. We need to be sounding the alarm about the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, and ecological devastation. Our faith traditions have much to say at this moment about the need to come together and build power among God’s creation.
We need to shift the narrative, impact policies and elections, and build power among the 140 million poor and low-income people in this country. We need a living wage now more than ever.
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Certification Program has, since the launch on Labor Day 2019, certified 14 businesses as paying an Aspiring wage of $11 an hour or more, a Silver wage of $12.50 an hour or more, and a Gold wage of $15 an hour or more. We established these categories after reviewing the Universal Living Wage calculation and the MIT Living Wage Calculator. The Aspiring Living Wage is designed to encourage employers to commit to raise wages over a two-year period.
If your organization feels it would benefit from our program, you may contact us at hburg.rockinghamlwc@gmail.com, on our Facebook account, or www.hrlivingwage.org.
Ramona Sanders lives in Harrisonburg.
