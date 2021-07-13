The light bulb above the pulpit in a church burned out. After three months passed, the question was raised, "How many parishioners does it take to change the light bulb?" The answer is three: one to change the bulb and two who say they liked it the way it was.
Many of us are like the two who like it the way it was. There have been so many changes in recent times including the COVID-19 pandemic, the protests, the insurrection at the Capitol, etc. Also, we are now living in the technological age; modern television programs and newscasts give us information and feedback from all parts of the world. Thousands of airplanes take travelers all over the world every day. All these things have made us significantly more aware of what is happening outside our immediate community.
As a 92-year-old man and retired pastor traversing this world of change, I have set the following guidelines for myself.
1. I find myself judging other people and tend to draw a horizontal line, those above the line and those below the line. Examples: A college graduate is above the line and a high school graduate below. A businesswomen is above and waitress is below. A person who is white is above and a person of color is below. I need to work at erasing that line!
2. If I am going to live with change, I am to love my neighbor. This means I need to desire their well-being! The biblical parable of the Good Samaritan makes this clear. A beaten and helpless man lay in a ditch along the road. Two men passed him by, offering no help. Then the Good Samaritan, who was a foreigner, went into the ditch and desiring his well-being helped him out of the ditch and took him where he could be cared for. If I am going to love my neighbor, I may not like that person who walks down the street toward me, but I cannot pass by and offer no help like the first two men in the Good Samaritan. Rather, I should walk up to that person and say, "I hope you will have a good day." There are people that I do not like, but I need to consider their well-being. In time, I may come to like them.
3. I should endeavor to uphold moral standards. Among them are truthfulness, honesty, civility, justice, and the common good. Our current political system is sorely in need of repair and if we are going to move from the present chaos to peaceful times, our leaders need to remember these same standards.
At a recent Harrisonburg High School graduation, it was noted that over 50 different languages were spoken by the students attending the school. As social beings we need to have a common language to effectively communicate with each other, which I believe should be English.
Finally, we can pray that God will grant us the wisdom in our decisions and hopefully look to a future of amazing surprises. A new light bulb is in place!
John Derrick lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.