A recent article by the DN-R quoted a local resident, Yura Verko, in saying “people [in Ukraine ] are thinking more about … how to make money and how to provide for their families… [war] would definitely hit [Ukrainians] … economically … It’s maybe just a game for some ‘big people’ …” (“‘Crisis or Drill’”, Feb. 21)
Verko’s sentiments are perhaps reflected in a recent opinion poll conducted by the Washington Post. (“Will Russia Recognize the Independence of Two Eastern Ukraine Republics? Here’s What People There Think”, The Washington Post, Feb. 17) The poll “gauge[d] whether ordinary economic well-being, [or] identity of the government in charge, is a primary concern” for people living in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Over half of all respondents, regardless of if they lived in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government or Russian-backed separatists, stated that it did not matter whether they were ruled by Russia or Ukraine.
This sentiment is not unheard of in Russia. A Feb. 23 report by NPR News reported that a significant minority of Russians were concerned that the war would economically devastate working-class Russians. The sentiment is also not unheard of in the United States, where the Biden administration fumbles to assuage Americans that they will not “pay at the gas pump” for the European war, in the midst of a domestic inflation crisis that is seeing a dramatic increase in essential goods such as groceries and gasoline for working people, as wealthy corporations profit.
What’s odd about this moment is that a large swath of the U.S. right have become the flag-bearers of a shallow anti-war message. As evidenced by Pat Buchanan’s op-ed printed in the Feb. 21 edition of the DN-R, they employ parochial nationalism to do so; “Putin does not threaten any vital interest of the United States…” Meanwhile, the Biden administration suggests working-class Americans be prepared to make economic sacrifices, after weathering a debilitating recession, for lofty abstractions such as “democracy” and “human rights” in Europe. (Of course no remarks are given on the “democracy” and “human rights” in the Gulf states, which the West will turn to for alternative sources of fossil fuels amidst sanctions on Russia)
While I support their cause, many of the anti-war demonstrators at the Feb. 4 demonstration in Harrisonburg are viewing the current situation in Europe through the lens of Vietnam and Nicaragua, where U.S. was the unilateral imperialist bully and aggressor of smaller nations in the midst of socialist revolution. While Ukraine’s government is as anti-socialist as it gets, Putin has publicly lambasted Ukrainian national sovereignty as a communist plot. This situation is far more comparable to that of World War I, a war that was opposed on an even larger scale. The United States and Russia are both large imperialist powers with intense wealth inequality. Both countries are ruled by politicians vastly wealthier than the impoverished general public. Like WWI, this is a conflict between rival imperialists seeking to financially profit off of war. Pro-war propaganda on both sides rapidly loses its ideological veneer and degenerates into commentary that sounds like a Financial Times editorial. The armies of both countries are drawn from the ranks of the working class. In America we are seeing this as ordinary workers are having their enlisted family members ripped apart from them and shipped off to Poland and Romania.
In World War I, resistance to the war took the form of trench soldiers of opposing armies refusing to fight each other, and instead fraternizing with one another. Buchanan is wrong. Narrow national interest is not the strongest reason to oppose imperialist war. Why should we, the workers of the world, slaughter each other for our fatherlands, when our fatherlands leave us penniless and with bare cupboards? The workers of the United States and Ukraine, regardless of if they’re in uniform or not, have more in common with the workers in Russia, than the workers of any country have with their own ruling class.
Prior to making headlines in the U.S. media, the conflict in Donbas has lead to the deaths of over 13,000 civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands. The culprits are nationalist butchers on both sides. Multimillionaires and billionaires such as Biden, Putin and Zelenskyy never have to pay the personal cost of these conflicts. They may quarrel among themselves, but they will always stand in lockstep together when the workers of the world realize their own common interests and stand in defiant opposition against their global capitalist rulers.
Nevin Lough Zehr lives in Harrisonburg.
(1) comment
Your letter, Mr. Zehr, can basically be summarized as “Workers of the world, unite; you have nothing to lose but your chains” (K. Marx). Unfortunately for Marxists the attempt to use an economic appeal to worldwide revolution for the purpose of advancing toward a communist utopia through a socialist interim has consistently failed. This is why Marxists replaced this failed strategy with a strategy of using the infiltration, manipulation and corruption of cultural institutions (i.e. cultural Marxism)to bring about the longed for Marxist revolution. The first strategy failed because it ignores human nature. The second strategy, though it may well destroy what is left of the West while building nothing, will fail because it attempts to alter human nature. Bummer.
