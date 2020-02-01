I have been reading letters in response to Rita Dunaway's Dec. 7 column, "The Myth of White Privilege," with interest. I have noted all but one writer vehemently disagreed with Ms. Dunaway. Only Douglas Wright agreed with her premise claiming, "America is a meritocracy."
A few weeks ago, I saw James Madison University professor Ingrid De Sanctis' excellent play "Walls." In the play, a young, engaged inter-racial couple argue about race when the white male fiancé claims to be "colorblind." The bride to be, and the narrator, recount 400 years of American history of enslaving and oppressing people of color. It is a history she lives with each day and is unable to set aside. Whereas, he doesn't see his own complicity in the plight of formerly enslaved peoples, nor the benefits of his white skin. He has the privilege of ignoring race, because he can. She cannot escape its daily implications.
More recently, I saw "Just Mercy," directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Creeton, based on the true story of civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson's fight to save the lives of death row inmates. The most egregious case depicted in the film is that of Walter McMillian, a black man convicted by an all-white jury of first-degree murder in Alabama in 1987, despite the preponderance of evidence for his innocence. McMillian was even placed on death row one month before his trial even began. Bryan Stevenson in a recent NPR interview said, "We fight against the presumption that black men are dangerous and guilty." This is not ancient history. It is still happening today.
"Trouble I've Seen" author Drew Hart, who is African American, notes, "Blackness is a visible marker that justifies suspicion, brutality, and confinement by white society. … Colorblind ideology is the 21st century continuation of white Christian silence to racism."
The idea that whiteness does not confer privileges aligns with a colorblind ideology that believes white students are disadvantaged in college admission and that with the election of Barack Obama, the U.S. entered a post-racial period. It just isn't so.
I recommend Dunaway and Wright see "Walls" and "Just Mercy." I admonish them to remember Rodney King (LA, 1991), Trayvon Martin (Florida, 2012), Michael Brown (Fergurson, Missouri, 2014) and Freddie Gray (Baltimore, 2015). I implore them to read black authors like Ta-Nehisi Coates, Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison. I plead with them to watch a Spike Lee film.
If they have never learned about African American culture, history and thought it is because they have never had to. Dunaway and Wright can go through their entire lives without learning about minority societies. In contrast, African American students must read predominantly Anglo authors. They must know Eurocentric history written from a white perspective, because that is what is taught in our schools. Yes, white privilege is a thing and it isn't going away anytime soon. It's past time to recognize that European culture isn't the only culture and that race matters.
Steve Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
