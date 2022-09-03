I had planned to speak at the Rockingham Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 24. But by the time I arrived, it was standing room only. I am disabled and not able to stand for long periods of time, so I left. I had planned to urge the supervisors to table the issue of a truck stop in Mauzy, and instead to study the number of accidents on Interstate 81 between mile marker 245 in Harrisonburg and mile marker 300 in Warren County. Northbound traffic on I-81 is a huge issue in Shenandoah County. There are no truck stops between Rockbridge County and the West Virginia state line. Southbound there is already a truck stop at mile marker 251.
I live in rural New Market close to Smith Creek and can attest that the rural nature of this area is impacted not only by accidents involving tractor-trailers, but by the poultry industry and specifically the spraying of glyphosate (Roundup) on the cornfields. Glyphosate, a leading cause of cancer, gets into the water supply. Yes, I have well water and am downstream from Mauzy.
I am close enough to I-81 that I can often hear the first responders coming from Rockingham County to accidents near Mount Jackson in Shenandoah County.
I also travel the interstate frequently between Mount Jackson and Harrisburg, Pa. I see the trucks that get into the left lane right before Woodstock, going uphill, and thus slowing traffic down, and the cars that then weave in and out between the trucks.
It is a common sight to see northbound traffic on a Sunday afternoon or evening backed up for 5 or 10 miles between New Market and Winchester due to an accident. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., I witnessed just such an accident just south of Winchester. I was traveling south on I-81. It was sunny and hot. The roads were clear. At mile marker 298 in Strasburg, I saw a passenger vehicle on its head. Just past that at mile marker 296, two tractor-trailers had collided into each there, and both were on their sides, blocking both lanes and the shoulder northbound. Emergency vehicles and police were having a hard time even getting to the crash sites. Traffic was then diverted onto U.S. 11 through Strasburg at Toms Brook, mile marker 291.
The true solution to truck traffic on I-81 is not to widen lanes but to convert to a system of intermodal rail, as is done in Pennsylvania. This has been advocated for years to no avail. But until then, I urge the supervisors to study how accidents on I-81 in Shenandoah County affect not only the first responders in Rockingham, but the water quality of the residents of Mauzy. Spilled diesel from tractor-trailer crashes can’t be good for anyone.
Diana Woodall lives in New Market.
