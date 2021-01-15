Our jail is full. Again. In 2015 we paid $20 million to join Middle River Regional Jail. Since 1994 when our Harrisonburg jail was built our community population has not quite doubled — but we are jailing five times as many people.
On Feb. 2 the Middle River Regional Jail Authority, including our city and county officials, will be considering jail upgrades and expansion. Options range from $40-$68 million for construction, divided among five jurisdictions. Add $40,000 per inmate per year ongoing costs. Taxpayers beware!
That's not counting the real costs to our community. The great majority of persons in jail are charged or convicted of non-violent offenses. Many have been held pretrial for months. Incarceration disrupts tax-generating employment, secure housing, child support payments, and stable family relations.
What can we do instead? Virtually every community in the country is struggling with this dilemma.
There is a roadmap to easier, cheaper, and more just solutions. Prison Policy Initiative has produced a report "Does our County really need a bigger jail? A guide for avoiding unnecessary jail expansion.” https://www.prisonpolicy.org/reports/jailexpansion.html
The guide lists basic questions that local decision-makers ask and lays out detailed "best practices" for reducing jail overcrowding. Are we holding too many people in jail pretrial? Are we making arrests when we could issue citations to appear in court? Are we under-utilizing personal recognizance or unsecured bonds to release non-dangerous persons before a court hearing? Are we incarcerating people because they cannot afford to pay fines and fees when we could use community service in lieu of payment or exemption waivers for poor defendants? Do we weigh an individual's ability to pay when imposing fees and fines? Are we over-incarcerating people convicted of misdemeanors and low-level offenses?
These and other questions are followed with details about best practices that work: reforming pretrial detention, changing how we issue fees and fines, ensuring people with mental health and substance use disorders are treated in the community not incarcerated, creating alternatives to incarceration for people convicted of misdemeanors and low-level offenses, ensuring that we don't use jail for technical violations of probation and parole.
With the hiring last year of our criminal justice planner, Harrisonburg and Rockingham are finally poised to gather our data about current practices, develop new strategies, and secure grants (or leverage funds) to:
1. Build on our current investments in comprehensive drug treatment facilities, mental health, employment, and other programs, and use them to a) divert non-violent persons from the criminal justice system before even charging them and b) divert non-violent persons instead of revoking probation and reincarcerating them.
2. Avoid incarcerating persons before trial unless they are an immediate danger to the public.
3. Avoid incarcerating the many non-violent offenders who can safely work and live at home with electronic home monitoring.
Tell your city and county representatives we need to use less expensive, more effective proven alternatives before we spend millions to expand our jail.
Ruth Jost lives in Harrisonburg.
