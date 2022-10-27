Don’t be fooled by promoters of inflation. Recent increases in oil and thus gas prices were deliberate actions by Russia and Saudi Arabia. They are reducing production to hurt the United States of America. Why? First, they are not friends of our country. We all know that Russia is and has been an enemy for many years and has interfered in our elections in the recent past. Russia’s disdain of democracy is witnessed by the terroristic unforgivable bombing of Ukrainian civilians. Saudi Arabia pretends to be a friend, when it’s in that country’s interest. But remember the Saudi government was involved in and most likely carried out the assassination of a USA citizen.
Both countries are bent on discrediting the current Biden administration by increasing gas prices and thus inflation. These two countries want a USA president who ignores their outrageous actions of inhumane behavior, war and terrorism. No president of our country can control the financial actions or oil production levels of these two countries or any other.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are attempting to get rid of the current president, hoping to get a contender that is more favorable to their interests, but not to that of the United States. These authoritarian repressive governments would love to see a similar government here. If you think inflation is bad here, check out the status of the economy and freedom of action in authoritarian countries.
In the USA, the person responsible for inflation and recession levels is the head of the Federal Reserve; Jerome Powell, appointed by Donald Trump, holds that office. Critics of his actions this year suggest the fierceness of the inflation is caused by his inaction and then by his overreaction. Low rates enacted during the pandemic were kept too low too long by Powell. He should have raised rates sooner at lower percentages, but instead he waited and then was forced to make large rate increases.
Now we all suffer, but don’t blame the president; he has no control over the Fed. Be happy the current president has worked to increase jobs, lower prescription costs, passed the infrastructure bill, financial support of veterans exposed to burn pits in Vietnam among other actions that have and will moderate prices.
Another contributor to current inflation is the many jobs that go unfilled decreasing the availability of goods and raising the price of those on the shelves now. Many economists suggest immigrant work visas, supported by Presidents Bush and Biden but opposed by MAGA supporters, would increase production of food and other commodities and decrease inflation.
Let’s consider important financials expressed in billions of dollars. Although we often look back to previous years with longing, our memories can be deceiving. From 2018 to 2020, the last two years of President Trump’s administration, the deficit increased by $2,353 and the debt increase in 2020 by $ 4,226 or $ 2,113 per year according to Congressional Budget Office data. In contrast, in the first year (2021) of President Biden’s administration, the deficit decreased by $351, and the debt increased by only $1,484 billion, or the increase was approximately 600 billion lower than in 2020.
Let’s compare 2022 inflation rates in percent for a mixture of democratic(D) and authoritarian(A) countries: U.S.(D) 8.3, Russia(A) 13.7, U.K.(D) 9.9, Germany (D) 10, Turkey(A) 19.6, Hungary(A) 20, Poland (D)17. Poland has been the receiver of the great immigration due to the war in Ukraine, which undoubtedly increased inflation with more people than available goods. Comparing contemporary GDPs in trillions of some countries, we see the U.S. leads with 23, then China with 18, Japan with 5. The USA dollar is now dominant.
In perspective, I was a child during World War II, and from 1943 to 1945 the USA inflation was greater than 20%; some foods -- especially meat, fish, and sugar -- cars, and gasoline (4 gallons) were rationed per week and required government-issued cards to buy them. My family rode the buses. It was grim, but we survived to live better days and to enjoy good, productive, and meaningful lives as do our descendants. We can do it again, and the data show the chances with a democratic republic, rather than authoritarian MAGA election deniers, are infinitely greater in the long run.
Janice Barton lives in Rockingham.
