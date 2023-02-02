Open Forum: Jeremy Akers
The Valley is routed deep in its history as the “poultry capital” and its role in the genesis of modern poultry farming. Over the years, local farms have made a special effort to separate poultry farms from residential housing. Harrisonburg still has one poultry operation located on Garbers Church Road.
A major reason for separating poultry farms and people are the major contaminants that accompany these poultry houses monoculture animal production centers are called Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. They emit, ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, odors, volatile organic compounds, methane gas and particulate matter into adjacent environments.
Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Poultry dust is particulate matter consisting primarily of manure, feed, feathers, dander, litter, and a lot of biological contamination. These noxious agents are not human-friendly. Hundreds of studies reveal that the closer housing is to a CAFO the increased risk for multiple respiratory diseases including asthma and bronchitis. Some studies reveal that small particles can be absorbed by the body and can have systemic effects, including cardiac arrest and decreased lung capacity.
A 2022 study by Virginia Tech conducted on the Virginia/Maryland Eastern Shore suggests an association between expectant mothers living near poultry operations and reduced gestation and birth weight. They also state that the closer the mother is to a CAFO, the stronger association with adverse birth outcomes.
These issues are more than "obnoxious odor" cited by Planning Commissioner Donna Armstrong. There are real health issues with real liabilities for the city when illness arises.
Counties with CAFOs have established set-back ordinances to protect individuals housed around them. Rockingham county has the smallest setback of 600 feet, whereas Page, Shenandoah, and other counties, have ordinances that keep such facilities 1,000 feet from residential development. Some counties have a 3,000-foot setback, like Halifax County. The Bluestone Town Center will have an approximate 75-100 foot setback as currently proposed.
In addition, from a scientific perspective, hundreds of studies have documented disparities in the location of CAFOs relative to race and class. The clustering of low-income, minority communities around CAFOs—and the health impacts that accompany them—has raised concerns about environmental injustice and environmental racism. Donna Armstrong, who says she has not walked the proposed Bluestone Town Center site, suggested that this literature is based on “their much larger housing agricultural sites that generate those kinds of scientific studies.” It is estimated that approximately 85,000 birds may reside in these poultry houses for weeks at a time. More than enough to contain high levels of airborne dust. In the summer, if the prevailing westerly breezes ease up, huge fans often start blowing from the CAFOs directly toward the Bluestone Town Center.
We realize that the existence of the Garber’s Church Road CAFO came to pass in the absence of an agricultural zone in the city, and therefore exists as it was annexed into Harrisonburg in 1983. Nonetheless, CAFOs and residential zones are virtually always subject to separation distance buffers to protect the citizenry.
HRHA and EquityPlus have been questioned about building around the only CAFO in Harrisonburg and their answer is to put up a fence and plant some trees. Unless those trees have new technological microfilters, trees and a fence will not protect the health of the individuals living in the Bluestone Town Center. Seniors and children are especially susceptible to airborne dust; those with asthma and other respiratory issues are at exceptional risk and these are the individuals who they say are “building a safe place for.”
We suggest that HRHA and EquityPlus consider the health of the individuals who they are building the Bluestone Town Center for and have a least a 1,000-foot setback from the CAFO. If not the city should insist on an indemnity agreement with EquityPlus and its underwriters.
Just because Mr. Wong stated that he lived “100 yards or 300 ft from a poultry farm and no one ever got long-term sick from it; and had friends/ neighbors that grew up on poultry farms in the county and none of them had any significant health concerns” does not mean that the millions of older adults and children who suffer from chronic respiratory disease should be ignored.
Jeremy Akers lives in Harrisonburg.
