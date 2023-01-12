Open Forum: James Kerwin
This wonderful new, "speedy communications," computer-activated cell phone-controlled life is "wonderful." Now, I began working with and repairing computers in the 1960s; I used "icons" in the early 80, CPM hard drives operating systems before Microsoft. I programmed at the machine level in the late 80s and oversaw the maintenance and building of a Mega radar/computer system. I'm not a novice. Apps, for me, shall always remain "programs." Apps—applications are programs you apply (install on your cellphone or computer).
My hand was service-disabled, and my sight was poor, so cell phones don't work for me. I use laptops.
Things on my laptop that once were instant now take minutes or hours, or even days. Where is the smooth, quick intelligence (artificial intelligence) we were promised? Everything has a password—I must have 75 of them—that must be changed regularly. I have two spreadsheets with names, passwords, and IDs and two full-on computers for safety. Yet, every time I use one, the system wants me to "change my password." There aren't enough characters, letters, numbers, and names to make all these changes. Yet, I have spent hundreds, 10 of hundreds, thousands over the past 30 years for security software and VPNs to protect and hide my existence. It only works with those that want to contact me; now they can't find me. Then MS or Google says I'm a threat to the 30-year-old sites I regularly use. Google wants to "generate" my new passwords and store them in a cloud. We have plenty of snow and rain. Do we want passwords dropping on our heads? I can't keep track of the passwords I got without trying to remember a password on cloud number nine.
Did you ever wonder why the purchase of a "lifetime" Key for an MS program (app) only lasts until you change a hard drive or buy another computer? Contact the Attorney General, and they will fix it for you with MS. I did. If enough complain, maybe they will not force you to buy more MS apps when your hard drive fails. Now you know why Gates is a billionaire!
I've had Paypal since Elon Musk invented it in the 90s. Once, I used it regularly but not for the past couple of years. Recently, I needed to send a vendor 30 (lousy) dollars. I don't have a cellphone, so I can't use one. So, when Paypal 10 years ago demanded a "mobile" phone number, I gave them my home phone. For years things went wonderfully until the security of Paypal decided I couldn't be trusted with 30 dollars; now I needed a cellphone for them to "text" me to confirm I am the guy they've been doing business with neigh on to 30 years. No, no Text, no transferring of money. No, we can't use your 3 email addresses to TEXT you; it must be a mobile phone. Why? Because they say so, that's why! Obviously, after nearly a week of contacting them—and them telling me to change my password (done) and I'd have to wait 48 hours for the changes to take effect—nothing changed. It was still — you must have a phone that texts. In very nice words (well, each alone was a nice word), I told Paypal to go pound sand.
Nothing has changed for me, except I learned there is a myriad of ways to send money to a vendor without Paypal or any online site that makes money shuffling your money around. If a vendor wants your money, he'll find a way to get it.
Here's how it works: You tell Paypal to send money to a vendor. They contact your credit card company that you authorized, and the credit card sends Paypal money, who then pays your vendor? Huh? Why don't you just pay the vendor with your credit card? Modern us make a simple world complicated by trying to be "modern" and use sites that use us to make money.
James Kerwin lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.