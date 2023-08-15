Open Forum: Jim Peters
Every day we live, we make choices. There are many factors that enter into the choices we make, but there are also things we cannot decide for ourselves. I am a white male who was born in the United States of America. I had no choice about my race, my gender, or my nationality and I am not sorry or ashamed of any of those things. I was born white because my parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and so on were white. Those are choices that God planned for my life as he brought me into this world. I am male, I have been a male from the instant the egg and the sperm united to begin the life I live. The doctor who delivered me did not decide the day I was born, “It’s a boy.” He did not assign the sex I am, that decision was made by my Creator nine months earlier. I had no choice in that decision and neither did my parents or any other human. Some people today think they can choose their sex or gender. Sorry, that choice is not yours. You can choose to dress any way you like, grow or cut your hair any way you choose, or even have doctors cut you up, but you are the sex and gender God made you at conception — it is not your choice.
I am an American. I had no choice of where I would be born. My parents could have left the United States before my birth, but they did not make that choice. My father fought in General Patton’s 3rd Army during World War II and almost died twice for the country he loved. I am a Vietnam veteran and although many politicians made horrible mistakes getting us into that war, I served my country rather than going to Canada as some young men did at that time. I love America. If you don’t, you have the choice to leave, and I would encourage you to do so. When elections don’t go their way, some people say they are going to leave America, but none of them leave.
During my childhood, my family attended church each Sunday and I was confirmed as a member, given a new Bible, but I had no assurance of my salvation. I hoped I would go to heaven, but based that hope on how well I lived my life, not on what Jesus had done for me on the cross. At the age of 21, I was invited to a Bible study in a Navy chapel by a fellow sailor and for the first time understood how Jesus’ death on the cross is the only payment God will accept for my sins past, present and future. God chose me to be one of his children and I chose to accept that free gift of eternal life which He offered to me through Jesus Christ my Lord.
Bill Faw, in his article, suggested that some people see the 1950s as a “golden age.” Following World War II was a time of relative national unity and prosperity. Our nation saw the defeat of the Nazis in Germany and the Imperialists in Japan as a positive thing. They considered that war an example of good triumphing over evil. Many Americans at that time considered themselves to be Christians and tried to live Christian lives, even though many of them did not understand the truths of the Gospel. Sexual activity was something that happened in the privacy of one’s home behind closed bedroom doors, not something to be paraded through our nation’s streets or on the lawn of the White House. What consenting adults do in the privacy of their homes is between them and God. Your actions can be as unnatural and perverted as you choose, but please keep that kind of lewd behavior to yourselves and please don’t show it to children.
January 6, 2021 was a disgrace. Contrary to Mr. Faw’s accusations, most Christians hate what happened that day. Those on the left call it “insurrection,” which is armed resistance against civil authority. Capitol police were armed, and one of them fatally shot an unarmed Air Force veteran, the protesters had no guns and killed no one. Those who smashed windows or assaulted anyone deserved to be jailed and fined to cover damages. Many who have languished in DC jail cells for the last 947 days broke nothing and assaulted no one. They had been ushered into the building by the Capitol Police. The 6th Amendment says, “. . .the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury. . .” Right or wrong, being confined for 947 days in a DC jail cell is not what I would call a “speedy trial.”
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
