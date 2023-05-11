As a pastor and marriage and family counselor I’ve been keeping record of the number of local marriages and divorces each year since 1996. While our Rockingham and Harrisonburg population has grown significantly since then, the number of divorces granted last year — 328 — was actually at an all-time low, while the number of marriage licenses issued — 954 — remained near the average of 944 each year during that period of time.
While 328 marital breakups may mark an improvement, it nevertheless involves the painful disruption of the lives of not only the partners involved, but of their children and multiple other friends, parents, grandparents and other loved ones.
A divorce or separation is one of ten kinds of adverse childhood experiences contributing to trauma in children, often even in cases when the parting of parents is amicable. In fact it may be especially hard for children to deal with this kind of “loss of loved ones” when there is no clear evidence of abuse, infidelity or addiction that make remaining together untenable.
Of course abuse, infidelity and addictions can take many forms, but since children long for happily married parents, most would urge the family to get whatever help possible to bring about needed changes in the mom and dad’s behaviors and in necessary repair for their relationship. Everyone benefits when partners — with God’s help and the support of others — make amends and work things out and do so thoroughly and well.
According to the Center for Child Counseling, divorce can be a significant ACE when:
• It introduces intense feelings of uncertainty, often for the first time, if it happens very early in a child’s life.
• It causes an environment of chronic stress from anger, bitterness and fighting.
• It causes economic strain for one or both of the divorcing parents.
• It separates the child not only from one parent but that parent’s family members who may have been a loving and stable influence.
• It exposes a child to a parent’s new partners, and results in an increased risk of physical or sexual abuse.
While we have good records of the documented marriages in our community, we lack any record of the increased number of partners who are living together without registering their de facto “marriage.” This means we have no record of how many of these undocumented partners are also experiencing undocumented “divorces,” with equally distressing effects on any children and other close family members and friends involved.
Here are the recorded numbers as provided by the local Circuit Court:
Year Marriages Divorces
1996 873 387
1997 950 405
1998 964 396
1999 932 405
2000 947 365
2001 1003 438 (most recorded marriages)
2002 976 421
2003 961 399
2004 959 437
2005 889 381
2006 929 389
2007 925 434
2008 950 405
2009 903 347
2010 879 358 (fewest recorded marriages)
2011 933 433
2012 995 445
2013 924 484
2014 972 427
2015 955 474
2016 985 612 (most recorded divorces)
2017 983 426
2018 935 476
2019 947 487
2020 882 445
2021 994 466
2022 954 332 (fewest recorded divorces)
We should note that the marriage numbers above are based solely on the number of marriage licenses issued and include those who come here from other localities to marry, whereas divorce numbers include only the legal breakups of people who actually live in the City or County. However, it is reasonable to assume that a roughly equal number of residents from here marry in other jurisdictions as marry here from other communities, so the numbers given should be close enough for comparison purposes.
It should also be noted that we cannot assume a rate of divorce based on any one year’s numbers, as in “35% of first-time marriages in our community will end in divorce.” Many of the above couples are marrying or divorcing for a second, third or fourth time. But with numbers like these over a period of many years, we can safely conclude that the odds of a given first marriage surviving are well over 50%.
But for God’s sake, our children’s sake, and everyone’s sake, let’s do all we can to keep improving our “happily ever after” numbers.
Harvey Yoder lives in Harrisonburg and writes online at harvyoder.blogspot.com.
