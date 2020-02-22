On Monday at 7 p.m. at Elkton Elementary School, the Rockingham County School Board has the proposed pilot program for staggered start times for the Turner Ashby school district on its agenda. Beginning with the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, all schools in our district will pilot a program that changes a somewhat uniform start time to the following staggered start/finish schedule if passed: elementary 8 a.m. to 2:05 p.m., middle 9:10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. and high school 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
The proposed plan would cause major childcare issues for the families in our district. Increased childcare costs, after school program limits and parent work schedules are just a few items on the long list of concerns for our community when considering the impacts of this plan.
On the staggered school schedule, TAHS will operate 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., compared to 8:10-3:05 on the old schedule. Implementing this change will cut 40 minutes from each educational day. This may not sound like a lot, but to a struggling student, missing more than three hours of educational time a week can be the difference between passing and failing.
I am a nurse in our community. One of the major problems in our profession is our hospitals tend to have a high patient-to-nurse ratio, demanding an unrealistic amount of work in a day. Unfortunately, with this plan, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl is asking our teachers to do the same in their classrooms. I recently spoke to a teacher in our district with nearly 30 years of teaching experience. According to them, this reduced day makes it “absolutely impossible” to fit in all of the mandatory learning, even with the “fusion” of subjects and integration of “cognitive science principles.”
The rushed implementation of this clearly flawed proposal is concerning. People do not feel they are being heard by their school board. We want to work together to give our children the best education possible, and changes to the current education plan are inevitable and necessary. However, we are not convinced this is what is best for students or teachers. Our community was initially made aware of the staggered start time idea on Nov. 11, 2019, and it will be implemented this August if passed. Even though five board meetings took place throughout the community, this is not enough time to evaluate all of the aspects of such a drastic change to the lives of families and teachers.
I ask the Rockingham County School Board to postpone its vote on the staggered start time pilot until a paper survey can be administered to all families and teachers in the TA district. Virginia Beach is a great example to consider, as its school system went through a similar process last year. After collecting data from their community, the school board voted 10-1 against implementing staggered start times.
Let us step back from the rush to a decision and respect the needs and thoughts of the people in our community. My grandmother used to say, “Measure twice, cut once” — this seems like sound advice to follow in this situation.
Stacey Benner lives in Mount Crawford.
