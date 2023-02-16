Open Forum: James Kerwin
Beware for Medicare Advantage. It may be an advantage to you but it sure as heck wasn’t to me. When you enroll in Advantage, you are taken out of Medicare. If you go back you have to have a “special enrollment period” or you must WAIT. Transparency is in the pens of the survivors.
I saw all the ads, the 900 annual “free” money, Silver shoes (gym) programs. We investigated, apparently not well enough. Aetna, my health insurer had Aetna Medicare Advantage. Their spokesperson, i.e. salesman, told us if you get Advantage with your current insurance everything will be transparent. You’ll have everything you have now, only more. AND, if you don’t like it—you’ll slide right back to your standard Medicare and Aetna Health plan. I have nothing to lose, I said! Yea, and that’s what they SAID!
Fifty days later all the MEDs we had been getting regularly by mail, STOPPED for 50 days. BP Meds ran out, heart meds ran out, nothing was coming. Caremark, the MEDs providers, said we were not longer enrolled with them. Huh, for 40 years we had been enroll, now—NADA! We were now owing our doctors a “co-pay” for 40 years no Co-PAY. Transparent? Not on your life.
After I threatened to go to a dozen TV stations –Video at 6 pm—someone got the message that we were serious and this was a life and death health issue. That didn’t live long. A decent Aetna PR person expedited pain and BP medications, but ONCE only. I’m certain that saved one life here. With the aggravation from Advantage, Medicare, Aetna, and the MHBP (originally) our BP was bursting the sphygmomanometers.
I called and wrote everyone, their brothers and mothers and “disenrolled from Advantage," big mistake. I lost my original, 50 years of Medicare, I had no Medicare. Transparent? You must MAKE it Transparent—in writing, Aetna, Medicare, Advantage must all receive letters with signatures requesting to re-enroll in Medicare, dis-enroll from Medicare Advantage, and re-enroll in Aetna (normal) or it doesn’t get done. No one tells you this. But you’ll stop being covered without MEDS. That’s how you know.
Since August 2022, early, this has been our daily lives—our high BPs are now extreme—we owe co-pays, we are told our meds shall arrive—but after this fiasco I believe nothing.
I was told by one, I can’t say which organization she’ll lose her job, that she discouraged her parents from Advantage and wondered why AETNA allowed their name to be associated with such a bad plan. It is not Medicare nor is it AETNA—they sell your business to some guys who just started up. It is not Government nor is it Insurers—it is all about making money—this is the successor of Obama Care, Government in bed with insurance, for personal profit. I too discourage Advantage—that 900 annual money they’ll give you? That will cost you 90,000 in aggravations. Transparent is a myth. Sliding back? I’m still sliding!
Put that 900 dollars in the bank. When bank interest again reaches 15 percent, you may buy a snickers bar with your profits.
James Kerwin lives in Rockingham County.
