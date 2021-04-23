I am continuously impressed by how many of my friends and I have arrived after several decades at such different sociopolitical positions, each of us imagining those with different positions as having been inordinately influenced by propaganda from the wrong side. I know they are intelligent and well-meaning. We have maintained our friendships through the Trump/anti-Trump crisis, although at times we have let our tongues slip.
I got into one of these conversations with one of my friends since the late ‘90s. Richard (a pseudonym) and I have much in common. We come from rural, working-class backgrounds. We are overeducated, both of us with our doctorates in rhetoric and composition. We are outdoors people. We respect the environment. We also try to maintain our sense of humor and accept the possibility that for inexplicable reasons, we have gone off the deep end about an issue that has ignited the irrational zones in our brains.
Richard is far from an irreparable Trumper. He voted for Trump in 2020 with a clothespin fixed to his nose. Richard teaches in deep coal country. He thinks Biden’s embrace of the New Green Deal will devastate his rural community. It was largely on this basis that he supported Trump over Biden. He imagines Trump as being more sympathetic to the working classes than Biden.
I don’t want to deconstruct Richard’s position to elevate my own. My life experiences have pushed me toward environmental preservation. I see homo sapiens as a species dangerous to the earth and other forms of life. We might be traveling down the road toward global destruction. I can’t explain my drift toward what I imagine as global preservation. It has something to do with unbridled capitalism and the concomitant focus on self over others. I can of course say this because my community and profession are not being threatened.
I compliment Virginia for moving in what I take to be the right direction by passing House Bill 1899 that will sunset tax credits for the coal industry (still unsigned by Gov. Ralph Northam, awaiting resolution of an amendment), but far more needs to be done by the Biden administration to protect jobs and communities from the negative effects of moving away from fossil fuels. The Biden administration is framing the process as a “Just Transition,” but it seems at this stage they are struggling to convince coal miners that life on the other side of the New Green Deal will be as good for their communities as it has been with the mines. “They’ve got a long way to go to convince [coal miners] that what could happen will actually be positive for them,” said Phil Smith, spokesperson for the United Mine Workers.
The $2.2 trillion infrastructure package directs money to address the distrust of coal-mining country, fueled by Hillary Clinton’s tone-deaf comment on killing coal mines. We need to save jobs and communities as well as the planet, allowing my friends like Richard and me to meet in the middle.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
The trouble is the far left-wing socialists - led by that former bartender who believes she has all the answers and butt-kissed by Pelosi and Biden’s psychotic handlers - and her ilk have no intention of ever sniffing the middle ground. Ramrod everything they want by any unethical means. Including a steady diet of Biden buffoon
