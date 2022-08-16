You may have seen television ads for cruises on the Danube highlighting the stately parliament building looming over the river in Budapest with a sleek cruise ship passing by. Having been there recently, I can verify that it is a stunning sight. But, what you cannot see in those images is a memorial on the river’s edge, just a short distance from that magnificent building, made up of bronzed shoes — men’s work shoes, dress shoes, women’s shoes and children’s shoes. That memorial is a reminder of a time in the winter of 1944-45 when members of the Arrow Cross, the Hungarian fascist party, demanded that their fellow citizens — Jews — remove their shoes before shooting them and watching their bodies fall into the river. That memorial is the saddest thing I saw on my recent visit to Eastern Europe. (To see it, enter into the search engine of your computer “The shoes on the Danube.”) It is a reminder of what can happen when ordinary people, armed and ready, lose their sense of decency and turn on their neighbors out of allegiance to a political ideology.
I write about this because such atrocities have happened here in America. I’ll not compose a litany of such actions but you can see the evidence. Look, for example, at those horrific photographs of finely dressed white people gathered in celebration around the suspended bodies of Black Americans, hung and battered by their fellow citizens. (In case you haven’t seen those images, enter into your search engine “2017 lynching photos.”) The difference is, unlike the nation of Hungary, with few exceptions — Atlanta and Birmingham, for example — we have not acknowledged them and memorialized them so graphically. So, history remains untold and atrocities continue. Only, today the preferred method of white supremacists is the gun rather than the noose. So it was in Hungary in the winter of 1944-45 when the fascists had the guns.
But there is more. Another reason I write about this now is because the winds that blew so coldly in Europe in the past are rising in the world again. It is a mania fueled by the twin demons of national and ethnic superiority. That wind is blowing in our beloved nation, too. I hear folks who are convinced that another civil war in America is inevitable. It is as if we learned nothing from the last one. But know this. There is nothing civil about war. Once it begins it infects ordinary people with the killing virus. A war in which citizens take up arms against their fellows is the cruelest and most inhumane thing supposedly intelligent people can do. In such conflicts, neighbors kill neighbors, family members kill each other, and church members kill other church members. And in order to stop it, the military might of the nation has to be turned against its own resurgent citizens. In case you’ve forgotten how sad that is, perhaps a visit to Antietam or Gettysburg is in order. Those hallowed spaces serve as memorials to a time when America went mad and over 600,000 people lost their lives (Given the refinement of weaponry and the proliferation of ownership, think in the millions the next time around). Who in his right mind wants that to happen again?
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
