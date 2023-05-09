Open Forum: April Moore
The phrase “Earth Day” has been around for so long that we might lose touch with how worthy of celebration and protection this planet truly is. It is the miraculous nature of planet Earth that made possible the emergence of human life and that continues to sustain us.
Since this past Earth Day, I’ve been thinking about our ‘Goldilocks planet.’ Scientists have given our planet this name because, in a stunning number of ways, Earth is “just right.” If only one of many things were different — our location in the solar system, the type of star we orbit, the earth’s magnetic field, plate tectonics, the Earth’s moon — our lives would be impossible.
The Earth's Location
If we were a little nearer to the sun, like Venus, our planet would be a cloudy furnace. If we were a little farther away, like Mars, Earth would be a cold desert.
Earth’s ideal distance from the sun means that temperatures here are just right for water to persist in liquid form. Liquid water has been essential to the development of life, because water can dissolve many substances, enabling the ingredients for life as we know it — proteins, DNA, etc. — to move around and interact with each other
The Ideal Nature Of Our Sun
The sun’s great longevity and stability have been necessary for life to develop on this planet. While many stars burn out in just a few million years, our sun is already more than four billion years old, with billions more to go, scientists estimate. Were it not for our sun’s longevity, the long evolution of life on Earth would not have been possible. After all, the first organisms appeared on our planet 3.5 billion years ago, and the first multi-celled animals appeared only some 600 million years ago.
The sun’s stability is also very important. Unlike our sun, many stars are volatile, emitting violent bursts of radiation that would have scoured life from our planet long ago. But our stable sun varies relatively little in its emissions of radiation. That stability is essential to ensuring the conditions needed for life over a very long period.
The Earth's Magnetic Field
The Earth’s molten metallic core creates a protective field, which emanates from the poles and encircles the planet. Without this magnetic field, we would all be fried by cosmic rays and solar storms.
Plate Tectonics
The shell of the earth is broken into constantly moving plates. Surface rocks, which have absorbed carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, are dragged downward, where they melt. The molten rock eventually releases this carbon dioxide gas back into the atmosphere through volcanic activity. Without this process, the atmosphere’s carbon dioxide would continue to be absorbed by rock, eventually freezing the planet.
The Moon
The Moon’s gravitational tug (aided by the sun) has caused the Earth’s regular ebb and flow of tides. These tidal environments may have been just the right environment for life to begin, scientists believe.
So Is The Earth Unique In The Universe?
Clearly, an incredible combination of circumstances aligned perfectly for our planet to host life so abundantly. Are there other planets that also host life? Given the mind-boggling number of planets in the universe, scientists have long thought that even if an infinitesimal proportion of them hosted life, there would be other planets out there where life exists.
But a few years ago, astrophysicist Erik Zachrisson, at Uppsala University in Sweden, used recently available computer modeling to determine that out of 700 quintillion (that’s a seven followed by 20 zeroes!) planets in the universe, Earth is unique. In fact, explained Zachrisson, statistically speaking, not even one planet like ours should exist!
Whether or not Earth is unique in meeting all the special requirements that have enabled life to flourish so abundantly here, we know that Earth is an extremely special place. It clearly deserves our love and protection.
April Moore lives in Broadway.
