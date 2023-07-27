According to the Diagnostic and Statistics Manual, individuals with Narcissistic Personality Disorder exhibit many or all of the following traits: a sense of self-importance, a preoccupation with power, beauty, or success, a sense of entitlement, a need to be around people who are important or special and a need to be admired. They are typically arrogant, lack empathy, and are exploitative for their own gain.
Applying that description to U.S. citizens like ourselves may seem harsh, but are we becoming a nation of narcissists?
Imagine all of the world’s people around one table, over 7 billion of us, with some 27,000 people dying every day from hunger-related causes. Yet we, like the rich man in Jesus’ story in Luke 16, “feast sumptuously every day.”
Here are just a few of the benefits many of us at the American end of the table feel entitled to:
• An unheard of level of personal wealth. Those of us with an annual income of $50,000 or more are in the top 1% of the richest people on earth, according to Richard Stearn, president of World Vision and author of The Hole in Our Gospel.
• The availability of state-of-the-art healthcare unheard of in all of human history.
• Exotic foods shipped to our supermarkets, restaurants and convenience stores from all over the world, often harvested, packaged and transported by exploited and underpaid workers, and of which, according to some estimates, 40% is wasted.
• Clothes closets packed with apparel manufactured in sweatshops in some of the poorest nations on Earth.
• A national “defense” budget that exceeds that of the combined total spending on war, and preparation for war, of the next highest nine countries’ expenditures in the world.
• a criminal justice system that, in the interest of “public safety,” incarcerates multiple times more people per capita than any other developed nation on Earth.
• Access to comfortable and efficient means of transportation, with more licensed vehicles in the U.S. than there are licensed drivers.
• Climate-controlled comfort and a multitude of other energy-driven amenities in our homes, schools and workplaces, with little regard for how our excessive use of fossil fuels is having disastrous effects on the climate.
• State-of-the-art places of worship with an excess of pew space typically utilized only several hours a week.
• More firearms per capita than any country on Earth, with correspondingly shocking rates of suicides and mass murders.
• Expansive homes with well-manicured lawns, beautifully furnished interiors, unused bedrooms and other under utilized space.
All of these marks of privilege are well in excess of what even royalty would have dreamed of throughout history, but which we have come to claim as our inherent right. And along with this level of entitlement we demonstrate a distressing lack of empathy, as evidenced by the fact that according to Stearn, the average U.S. congregation designates only 2% of its budget to needs beyond our borders.
May it be said of us as of Job in the Bible, “I assisted the poor in their need and the orphans who required help. I helped those without hope, and they blessed me. And I caused the widows’ hearts to sing for joy.” Job 29:12-13.
Harvey Yoder lives in Harrisonburg.
http://harvyoder.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.