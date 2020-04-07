I have been mowing grass for over 60 years. It is spring and time to start all over again. I recently spent time and energy servicing the mowers at our church, one riding and one a push for trim. Changing oil, filters, plugs, etc., is not real difficult but messy and time consuming. These power mowers are really great compared to the old push reel mowers that I used when I first started mowing. However, I did not have the mess nor spend time prepping my home mower.
About six years ago when my gas push mower died, I decided to try a lithium battery powered mower since I have lots of other battery-operated power tools that I dearly love. After researching I picked the one that I thought would serve my needs and bought it. I was a little concerned the first time I tried it. Would there be enough power? How long would the battery last and could I do my whole yard on one charge?
After five years I just bought a new battery for it that was not what I would call cheap. However, I am here to encourage everyone to look at the battery-powered mowers very seriously if you need a new one. They are maybe a little more expensive but worth every penny. Here are a few of the pluses: They are easy to start, quieter, and a lot lighter to handle. I can't tell you how many times I yanked on the starter rope, choking on fumes or spilled gas when refilling leaving a big brown spot on the lawn. Now, it is drop the battery in, push a button and go. It has never failed to start and keeps its power until it needs a charge and I need 20 minutes for iced tea (no running to the gas station). Turn it off to move a toy or talk to a friend and push a button to go.
And here are a few more pluses. When I have finished mowing, I turn the mower over and clean out the housing (no gas or oil spills). Now no caked heavy moldy clipping. Next, I put the battery on the charger and stand the mower on its end taking only about 18-by-22-inches of wall space in my garage. As other lawn tools have died, I have bought a trimmer and leaf blower that can use the same interchangeable batteries.
Just a few things to think about if you need a new mower. Research and pick the right one for you. I might add that I have some solar panels to help with energy and mow on sunshine power. Lawn mowers are a big source of air pollution.
Charles Strickler lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.