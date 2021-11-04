The history of living with a disability in the United States has largely been one of discrimination, segregation and exclusion from education, work, housing and even from routine daily activities.
Fortunately, today, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) have the same basic legal, civil and human rights as other citizens. The U.S. Constitution, federal laws, and federal court decisions have established these rights. However, despite the tremendous advances, limitations of laws and regulations, poor enforcement of the laws, limited funding of programs, disregard for binding legal precedent, and societal prejudices keep many people with disabilities from being fully included in our society. There is still a lot of work to do in order to make true community integration and recognition of civil rights a reality for all, including those with the most significant disabilities.
President Joe Biden recently announced the Build Back Better budget framework that would make significant investments in our nation, people with disabilities, their families, and the direct support workforce. This new deal includes $150 billion for Medicaid home- and community-based services, or HCBS, which provide the support people with disabilities need to be a part of their communities, and better pay for the workers who support them.
For years, the service system that people with intellectual and development disabilities and their families rely on, Medicaid, has needed an investment. Over 13,000 Virginians with IDD are stuck on waiting lists for HCBS, the direct care workforce is underpaid, and too often, unpaid family caregivers are filling in the gaps and are therefore unable to join the workforce or remain employed.
“This proposal is a huge down payment on investing in the futures of people with disabilities and their families. It will expand access to services for people with disabilities on waiting lists and start addressing the direct care workforce crisis, including raising wages and creating more jobs. Without a robust and well-paid workforce, the promise of services in the community falls apart — so it was urgent that the direct support workforce be bolstered in this deal,” said Peter Berns, CEO, The Arc of the U.S.
Locally, seven residential group homes have been forced to close due to staff shortages, their residents dispersed throughout the state, separated from friends and family. HCBS Day Support programs such as those offered by The Arc of Harrisonburg are also hampered by staff shortages. Services are meted out to provide at least some services to all clients while new referrals are wait-listed. The IDD providers’ inability to pay living wages reduce the number of providers in the will continue to increase Medicaid waiting lists and
This investment in HCBS is major, and includes long fought for funding, but even with the most robust investment in these services, families still need paid leave. The Arc has long advocated for a national paid leave program for family caregivers. The pandemic forced millions of people to choose between their own health, the health of their families, and their livelihood. As the Build Back Better package moves forward, The Arc urges Congress to include paid leave as the package moves through the House and Senate.
In our history of working with families, we have always known how crucial paid leave is for people with disabilities and their families. The pandemic has highlighted this need. Leaving out paid leave is unacceptable, and Congress should include paid leave in this package. The Arc is also pleased that the framework includes:
- The extension of improvement to the Child Tax Credit for one year and permanent expansion of the credit to the lowest income families;
- The expanded Affordable Care Act premium tax credits through 2025; and
- The extension of improvements to the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-wage workers with disabilities.
We urge Congress to act quickly on this plan, add more funding for HCBS as negotiations continue, and fulfill the promise on paid leave. Change can’t come soon enough for millions of people with disabilities and their families. People across the nation and right here in our community need these supports. The Arc will continue to advocate for them.
Heather Denman is the executive director of The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
