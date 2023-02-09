Open Forum: Robert Peterson
In 1966 the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) formed the Model Cities program for the purpose of redeveloping urban community planning in selected cities and prioritize local participation. Unfortunately, the Model Cities program failed because local leaders limited local participation and favored heavy-handed, hand-picked advisory councils. Sound familiar?
The proper course of action is for the Harrisonburg City Council to disapprove the proposed housing project known as Bluestone Town Center.
Rather, we should have no problem assisting people who need help, but they must make an equal effort. Any housing development proposed by the city must be able to be self-funded by the residents who are renting to own their housing.
We can do this first by only providing rent-to-own housing with penalties for failure to meet the requirements of the purchase agreement. Second, no “housing projects” of more than 50-100 units such as houses, apartments, condominiums or townhouses in one area.
By spreading this housing around the city, it will build cohesion among the residents and allow the people participating with this housing assistance the ability to assimilate with the community.
Mr. Michael Wong presented an appeal to the citizens of Harrisonburg in the Daily News-Record in favor of the city funding to pay for the proposed BTC comprised of apartments, townhouses and pre-fabricated units for people who he says can’t afford housing in Harrisonburg.
Frankly, there may be people who can’t find affordable housing in Harrisonburg, but why build a dense urban development comprised of only “low-income” people a la “Model Cities” of the 1960s? Why build a densely populated, low-income housing project that will turn into a drug-infested, crime-ridden, poverty den in this city? The BTC as planned will end up being just that.
Further, Mr. Wong completely negates his appeal and bid for this publicly funded BTC housing project in the reasoning he submitted why the city must fund it--simply because no fiscally responsible builder or housing developer would build such a housing project and also provide illegal funds to the city for this “Trust Fund” (re: Chris Brown, City Attorney and Wesley Russ, Assistant City Attorney letter to Adam Fletcher, Director of Community Development and Thanh Dang, Assistant Director of Community Development, 12 January 2023.)
Finally, Mr. Wong stated in his letter that “If affordable housing were easy or profitable to build, Harrisonburg and the country would not face this shortage.”
By his own words Mr. Wong is admitting the city is desiring to enter into a financially irresponsible, money-losing venture to build a sub optimal housing project created for and to attract only people who can’t afford their own house without public assistance. Therefore, the plan to use our city tax dollars to build, maintain and operate the BTC is a money-losing proposition.
Common sense tells us that if it were a profitable venture to build a housing project such as the BTC in Harrisonburg there would be multiple developers and investors clamoring to build them. The city council needs to ask “What are we doing wrong that is inhibiting private corporate housing investment in Harrisonburg and what can we do to encourage more developers to acquire acreage and build housing of all types and cost brackets?”
One suggestion might be to require developers to build a minimum variety of housing at affordable prices when developing. Perhaps by lowering real estate and property taxes, loosening up zoning requirements, offering discounts and tax breaks and other cost saving incentives to developers based on the types of housing they desire to build. This may cost the city some lost potential tax revenue in the short run, but it will not cost the existing residents more of their money.
We don’t need to build an unprofitable housing project in Harrisonburg that will require our continual tax dollars for operation and support for many years to come only to devolve into a troubled crime zone.
We’re already on the hook for a huge increase in city taxes for many years in order to pay for the new Rocktown High School, which, by the way, could have been built as an expansion on the part of this property across from the existing Harrisonburg High School and saved millions of dollars.
Robert Peterson lives in Harrisonburg.
