Open Forum: Jim Peters
John, you are simply wrong! (Republicans Raise Prices, March 1). You know nothing about business or economics. Your claim that business owners are predominantly republican is ridiculous. The owners of many multibillion-dollar corporations like Google, Apple and Amazon are far from being Republicans. Many businesses are owned by democrats and Independents.
There are basically two legal ways to earn a living, you work for yourself or some business or you work for the government. Oh, yes, a third way may be to live on government hand-outs. Businesses exist to provide either a product or a service or both. Governmental agencies make no products but are supposed to provide services to our citizens, which almost always can be done much more economically by the private sector.
Look at history, during times when democrats are in charge, prices are almost always higher and products are often in short supply. Democrats love to tax and put many restrictions on any businesses making a profit. To stay in business, a company must make a profit, or it will fail. When companies are charged high taxes by the government, they must raise their prices to stay in business. When democrat politicians demand everyone receive ridiculously high wages for all kinds of work, then a business must raise the prices of its products and services just to break even. Young people with little or no working experience cannot find jobs because most businesses cannot afford to pay high wages to someone who does not yet have the skills needed to help that company make a profit.
Businesses, whether owned by republicans, democrats or independents provide the products and services that have made our country a place where people all over the world want to come. If companies provide good products and services they will stay in business, if they do not, then they will go broke. When socialists force their idealistic demands on society, that society will eventually die. The democrats in office today are killing our country. We have lost the respect of most of the nations of our world and Joe Biden is a joke to our adversaries in Russia and China.
In the months before Joe Biden took office the United States was energy independent. Gas prices were under $2 a gallon in most places in our country. We were not only producing enough to meet our needs but we were also selling energy to other countries who needed it as well. The day he moved into the oval office he began signing executive orders that both killed the Keystone Pipeline, putting thousands of men and women out of their jobs, and he closed land to exploration for more cheap energy. When he killed our energy production, he did not lessen our need for energy. He just stopped our ability to produce it ourselves making us once again dependent on other countries who don’t even like us. Energy is the key ingredient in all areas of our lives. Transportation, manufacturing, growing of food sources, and heating and cooling our homes.
Sadly, many on the left are controlled by their emotions, not by intelligent thought. Don’t believe everything you see on television, on the internet, or in newspapers and magazines. Do your homework and evaluate the truths that history reveals. Our enemies love nothing more than to see our nation divided the way we are today.
Divide and conquer. Communist China wants to dominate the world and our division is playing right into their hands. When Americans work together no other country can defeat us. Our beautiful Constitutional Republic has lasted longer than any other constitutional government in the world. Historians tell us that most constitutions for other countries of our world last about 20 years. Ours has lasted nearly 240 years, but it will not continue unless we can work together to keep our freedoms. We are a country of laws and unless everyone must obey those laws equally, from the homeless person on the street to the president in the White House, we are in big trouble.
Democrats seem to feel that money grows on trees, and they often spend it unwisely. Many republicans, like Ben Cline, are conservatives who feel that citizens should not have to pay for many of the crazy giveaway programs democrats use to buy votes. Those crazy giveaway programs create inflation and continue to increase our national debt.
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.