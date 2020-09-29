I am currently entrenched in my 17th year in the classroom. Due to the current state of affairs, I feel like I am in my first all over again. I know you have heard that phrase from someone at some point in the last few weeks and although it sounds like a cute cliche, it is not. Teachers are working hard to design the vehicle we are driving while we are currently in the driver’s seat. Now, please understand, I do not say any of that to complain. I became a teacher because I love learning.
If I would have known 17 years ago that I would feel the nervousness and anxiety again down the road, I would choose to do it anyway. And here’s the kicker ... along with all of my fellow teachers, I am doing it while being with lots of negativity in the background. Again, though, please know, I would still choose to do it anyway.
Now, if you are still reading this, thank you for this forum. While you may think I am only speaking for teachers, I am actually speaking out for educational decisions in general. Here’s the thing — somewhere along the line, we, as a society, have fallen into this web of blaming and shaming those who are making the tough decisions. Why is that? Please, think about that.
I am not sure the answer is an easy one. But, this path is destructive. One that will pit us against one another and create greater divides than those that already exist. In the end, only our future suffers.
This year has brought so many challenges and tough decisions, especially in the realm of education. We, as fellow human beings, need to shift our mindset. Something like this: To parents out there who have decided to homeschool their children — coming up with the curriculum themselves — great job!
To parents who have decided to send their children to private schools — great decision!
To parents who had to make the decision (because they had a choice) to have their children complete school virtually — I applaud you!
To parents who were not given the choice — I am so supportive of what you will do to help your child succeed!
To parents who were given the option to send their child to school — whether it be in the hybrid model or the four days per week model — awesome choice!
To school boards who made the choice for instructional methods— great job weighing all the information to make informed decisions!
To faculties and staff who are working so hard, despite the animosity directed at them — I see you!
You see, supporting each other is easy. What is hard is when we do not support each other. That divide is hard to mend and it is children who suffer. So, take heed. Now, more than ever, rise up to the occasion and put your differences in opinion aside and support each other.
Society can only be better for it.
Kimberly Dove lives in Broadway.
