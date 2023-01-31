Open Forum: Mike Rodes
I’ve heard from several county residents that they’re glad they don’t live in the city especially now that they are going to build the 900-unit experimental housing development. In reality the project is upstream from the county and the county residents will take a financial hit too.
Since the property is so close to the county line, the sheriff’s department should be staffing up. Anytime you increase a city’s population by 10 percent it will bring at least 10 percent more problems. In addition to that it will have an effect on the county roads too. Contrary to Planning Commission chair Brent Finnegan’s article stating it will reduce emissions, it will create more traffic, especially for those living in Belmont and Monta Vista. The county infrastructure is going to be tested on the west end of town, not to mention the sewage treatment plant and the landfill. Sure you can raise the costs to city residents but that doesn’t make the costs go away for county residents.
Part of affordable housing is having affordable taxes. But as the city continues to make mistakes and think short-sighted, taxes will go up. Bluestone Town Center will cause an immediate need for more schools and sadly the city can’t build them fast enough. In addition to that we are increasing the non-student population by 10 percent. Let’s do the math here: 10 percent more police; 10 percent more firefighters; 10 percent more costs on our infrastructure; pretty much 10 percent more of everything.
The claimed tax revenue of Bluestone Town Center is about $1.8 million. The increase of the amount of students projected is 270, so at an average cost of $5,587 per student, $1.5 million of that is already spent. How will they pay the other costs? Apparently Bluestone Town Center tried to offer a $20 million proffer to offset this cost to the city but it was deemed illegal. I may not be a smart man but the only other way to offset this is to raise taxes.
Right now there is almost a $1,000 difference in taxes each year from a median home in the city compared to the county. That spread will get much higher. So while the city raises taxes to offset costs it makes even more homes unaffordable. So people from city will now start moving to the county for tax relief. The county will become a safe haven for the city’s property tax refugees fleeing the high costs of taxes in town. Not to mention businesses that will decide to build in the county because taxes are lower. If I planned to buy an office building, I would now look in the county instead for the mere tax savings alone.
County residents, you will see your population increase rapidly as many of us flee for tax relief, including myself. And remember once we flee we tend to vote for the same policies that got us in trouble in the first place, bringing our problems to you. To protect the county, I highly recommend you all come out for the Feb. 14 meeting at 7 p.m. at city hall to voice your opinion. You are allowed to speak there even if you aren’t a city resident. This project will affect you too.
Mike Rodes is a business owner and is currently a city resident soon to be county at this rate.
