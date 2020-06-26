Of course let’s remove the statue of General Lee and all Confederate soldiers. But let’s not put them in storage until some bureaucrat decides where to hide them. No, we need to take jack hammers to these offending inanimate objects and then put the pieces through cement crushers. Reduce them to dust.
What’s that you say, most of the Confederate soldiers did not own slaves and were fighting invaders of their states that were trying to force them back into a union they had joined on their own volition and had every right to leave.
Doesn’t matter, they have to go. And the graves of these brave men must be bulldozed over and then lime must be spread over the dirt to totally eliminate the remains. There, don’t we all feel better? We have erased history and heritage to appease and placate the vandals, looters, arsonists and pampered/clueless millennials who have little or no knowledge of history.
But we still feel empty, don’t we? I have it. We have to burn Jefferson’s Monticello and Madison’s Montpelier to the ground. The mere sight of them is just too painful. They were slaveholders you know. James Madison University? Name must be changed.
But why just Southern soldiers and leaders? We need to expand our rage. A campaign must be started immediately to remove all statues of and monuments to U.S. Army Gens. William T. Sherman, Ulysses S. Grant and Philip Sheridan.
Let’s not forget that in the 28-year span of the Plains Indian Wars from 1862 to 1890, the same top military leaders who commanded the Union Army in the Civil War were also the top military commanders in the U.S. Army’s war of genocide against the Plains Indians. And unfortunately, Lincoln, “the Great Emancipator," cannot be given a pass. He authorized the 1862 Pacific Railway Act, instigating a systematic program of either extermination or relocation of the Plains Indians, precipitating the Plains Indian Wars. Also, Lincoln, as commander in chief, oversaw Union commanders Gen. John Pope and Col. John Chivington, who were responsible for the Dakota War of 1862 and the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864.
These Union leaders and soldiers were especially heinous because they slaughtered defenseless old men, women and children. (Letter from Sherman to Grant — “We must act with vindictive earnestness against the Sioux, even to their extermination, men, women and children.”)
Do I really believe all the above should be implemented? Of course not. I was being derisive. But, if the politically correct historians and social justice zealots of today deem Southern history so wrong, they cannot give a pass to the Northern policy of genocide. If we are going to go down this road, let’s be honest with ourselves as a nation and start scrubbing clean all the names in American history who have directly or indirectly been racists and contributed to atrocities — and not just those from the South.
“The Southern soldier died for his country. Success is not Patriotism. Defeat is not Rebellion”.
Mike Muterspaugh lives in Harrisonburg.
