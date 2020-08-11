Recently, James Madison University launched a public relations campaign to convince the Harrisonburg community that all will be fine when 20,000 students come back to Harrisonburg. In a recent DN-R article, a university official reported that “(e)very day, students will be required to do a health assessment on their phones and will be asked if they have experienced any COVID-like symptoms. If they answer no to all questions, they will have a green check mark appear on their phones. Students will be required to show their green check mark before entering a classroom.”
Such a provision is so silly that one might consider this a joke if it was not so serious. Much of measures put in place by James Madison to combat COVID-19 is based on the mistaken belief that most individuals with COVID-19 show symptoms before they are able to spread the virus. Everyone knows that this is not the case. I strongly doubt the majority of JMU students are going to honestly complete the daily survey with the prospect of being sent home. That is not going to happen since the vast majority have a yearlong lease that they cannot get out of.
The vast majority of public colleges and universities understand that the only way to deal with COVID-19 on campus is to test everyone when they comeback to campus. This includes all students, faculty and staff, and to continue frequent testing throughout the semester. Nothing else will work. What explains the refusal of JMU to adopt a comprehensive COVID-19 protocol. It is not clear. The university could impose a surcharge on students to pay for such a testing program.
According to media reports, the University of Virginia will require all students to submit a COVID-19 test before returning to campus. U.Va. will ship the test to students and the tests will be processed within a 24- to 48-hour period. If U.Va. is able to do this type of testing, clearly JMU is able to do this type of testing.
Equally serious, JMU has notified students that they will not be allowed to meet in groups of more than 10 off-campus. However, JMU has provided no information over who will enforce this mandate. If we learned anything from last spring, many JMU students will refuse to comply with social distancing requirements because of their strong desire to continue to party.
It appears that JMU lacks a basic understanding that because of their refusal to mandate comprehensive COVID-19 testing they are putting the lives of Harrisonburg residents in jeopardy. Harrisonburg already has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 rates in the state of Virginia. Members of the Harrisonburg City Council need to immediately demand that JMU put in place a COVID-19 testing protocol similar to one being used by the University of Virginia. It is not too late for JMU to wake up to the potential nightmare it faces.
Mr. Roberts lives in Harrisonburg.
