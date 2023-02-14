Open Forum: Carey Petit
If I could ask Harrisonburg City Council one question about the Bluestone Town Center rezoning request pending on 14 Feb., it would be, "Would you vote the same on BTC if it were not labeled an affordable housing complex?"
That is a legitimate question, given that four out of six City Planning Commissioners stated they support BTC specifically because of its affordable housing status before the Jan. 17 meeting.
There are a lot of holes in this continual narrative that BTC homes will actually be affordable. There are holes in the argument that the affordable housing shortage is so dire that it warrants pushing through the BTC project in its current form, without due diligence. The decision necessitates changing zoning laws to do so.
So, how “affordable” will BTC homes actually be?
Upfront construction and purchase costs should not be the sole litmus test for what is "affordable" to BTC homebuyers. Upfront costs need to be balanced with costs over the life of homeownership. For example, manufactured homes have almost double the energy costs per square foot compared to site-built homes, according to the National Association of State Energy Officials report from April 2022. Manufactured homes also require mobile home insurance policies, which can cost more than traditional homeowners insurance.
For BTC renters, the 80 percent Area Median Income rent caps will apply only to "initial" rent. The Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority says that as renters’ incomes increase, so will their rent. The definition of "affordable" being applied to BTC renters is "as people make more, they can and should pay more." This model puts renters at a disadvantage to accumulate wealth and potentially become homeowners themselves: wealth accumulation is HRHA’s stated goal of BTC price-capping.
The math itself is questionable too on the “affordable” nature of BTC homes.
BTC is targeting 80 to 120 percent AMI income earners to buy homes. Using 2022 Department of Housing and Urban Development adjusted-income limits, that means a new couple — i.e., a 2-person household — looking to buy a first home would be earning $49,000-$73,500 annually, or $4,083-$6,125 monthly.
BTC homes are supposed to sell for $250,000-$300,000, which will require monthly mortgage payments between approximately $1,629-$1,955.
That translates into an 80 percent AMI earner spending nearly 40 percent of monthly expenses on housing alone for mortgage payments on a $250,000 house, and 48 percent of their monthly expenses on a $300,000 house.
A 120 percent AMI earner would be spending 26 percent and 32 percent monthly, respectively, on the same mortgages. Considering financial experts say you should not exceed 28 percent of monthly income on housing: BTC is far from affordable for low income earners who would need it most.
In addition, Harrisonburg’s affordable housing inventory is being misrepresented as a dire shortage.
At the 17 Jan. Planning Commission meeting, people used ALICE data to espouse this perceived dire shortage. However, ALICE numbers artificially elevate Harrisonburg poverty levels, and subsequent housing needs, by erroneously including college students instead of limiting data to permanent residents only.
People also city the 2021 Harrisonburg Comprehensive Housing Assessment in support of BTC, because it says there is a “housing mismatch” where “higher income households reside in lower cost housing, and are effectively ‘squeezing out’ lower income households." The "mismatch" is seen as driving the need for more affordable housing.
But this concept of a housing mismatch is again defining "affordable" by saying that if you make more, then you can and should pay more. Then it goes further, by adding that if you do not, then you are somehow hurting your neighbors who make less income than you do. Since when is it a bad thing to live below your means or to sacrifice for years by being fiscally responsible to meet financial goals?
If you look closer, that same 2021 Harrisonburg Comprehensive Housing Assessment says the need for affordable housing in Harrisonburg is not dire at all.
Its own executive summary says, “Harrisonburg has a significant stock of units that are affordable to renters and owners (80% of all rental units and 38% of all sales units are affordable for households up to 80% AMI), and which have no public subsidy attached to them." In other words, much of the City’s housing is relatively affordable.
In addition, in 2021 the City Council already partnered with Rockingham County to further plus-up the housing market with the 800 unit, 159 acre, mixed-use Stoney Ridge Estates complex — previously Bluestone Development — going up next to the main Harrisonburg Post Office.
The City Council should vote on BTC objectively and not rush it through just because it is labeled as affordable housing. The "affordability" of BTC homes and rentals is being misrepresented. And the city’s own Housing Assessment says there is not an immediate affordable housing shortage. I urge the City Council to slow down and vote no to BTC, in its current form.
Carey Petit lives in Rockingham.
