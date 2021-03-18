Harrisonburg City Council is preparing to increase the real estate tax by as much as 15% at a time when so many taxpayers have lost their jobs or businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We may be facing a serious recession similar to the one experienced in 2008 when city revenues decreased significantly. Harrisonburg is losing businesses and jobs at an unprecedented level.
Yet, since 2011, the city has increased the real estate tax by 46%. Isn’t it ironic that City Council decries the lack of affordable housing while making existing housing unaffordable with excessive taxes. This is not just a tax on the wealthy, but on everyone in the city. If City Council approves the proposed tax increase, it will mean a 68% tax increase within that 10-year period, and it will impact every homeowner and renter. How many taxpayers have seen their income increase by 68% in that same timeframe?
In 2018, the United Way estimated the Asset Limited, Income, Constrained, Employed (ALICE) income threshold for a family of two adults and two children in the city as $60,000 per year. However, the yearly median income for a household in Harrisonburg is only $46,000. Using the ALICE figures, Harrisonburg’s poverty level impacts over 60% of the population.
Another report attempts to validate a city poverty rate of 28% compared to the state’s poverty rate of 10.7%. It goes on to claim that half of those 28% are college students, although it is difficult to believe that 14% of the city’s impoverished are JMU or EMU students.
City Council is asking us to believe, therefore, that only 14% of the taxpayers, after discounting college students, live at or below the poverty level while so many households have qualified for their children to receive free or reduced lunches from the city schools over the years. Also, consider that 70% of those households below the poverty line are non-white, and you see the degree of unconcern on the part of City Council. Additionally, special attention needs to be directed to the senior citizens who live on fixed incomes yet comprise approximately 10% of the city’s population.
Taxpayers ought to consider the effects of plunging our city into massive, unaffordable, burgeoning long-term debt that will ultimately cripple our local economy, prevent regular maintenance on current public facilities, force businesses to relocate from Harrisonburg, a significant loss of jobs, and curtail investment in future needs of the community.
Since capital projects drive the need for more tax revenue, it is time the city link capital projects to a reasonable percentage of the available revenue, your tax dollars, instead of increasing taxes to expand the debt. The city is facing an unprecedented demand on its resources to fund water projects, regional jail expansion, new streets and roads, judicial needs, schools, and maintenance on current facilities. The economy is extremely fragile at this point. Our taxpayers do not have unlimited resources and live within their means.
Jeffrey Mayfield lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.