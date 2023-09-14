Why write another opinion piece about climate change? So much has been said in the media lately, that it would seem nothing else needs to be said. But, it does seem that we can always use another reminder that the world still has choices and we each have choices concerning climate. Specifically, how we live and who we vote for.
The big changes we need to protect ourselves from climate extremes depend on the people we put in office. Locally, we have clear choices. And I want to say here that all the candidates are very nice people. I have had nice conversations with Sen. Obenshain, Del. Wilt, Kathy Beery and Ester Nizer. I would enjoy being around all of them more. And this is where it gets difficult. How do we choose who we vote for. Is it because they are polite, friendly and like us? If we don’t like how they vote on the most important issue, do we still vote for them?
This is not about who is the nicest person. It is about voting for bills that will give us the ability to thrive and for the generations that come next to also thrive. We can still like all the candidates and be friendly. We just have to decide which one gets our vote and why.
We’ve just been through a drought and heat wave. World wide it was the hottest summer ever. We know how important a livable place to call home is to each of us. Many even lost their homes or their lives this summer.
Because many have lost their homes or lives, votes about energy and climate are vitally important. Other issues get our attention but how politicians vote on climate related issues deeply affects people. Politicians sometimes say they support climate issues but when the important votes are made they vote for the status quo. And nothing changes.
The Virginia League of Conservation Voters (VALCV) keeps a record of important votes and publishes a scorecard. Sen. Obenshain’s career score is 31%. and Del. Wilt’s is 39%. This past year VALCV chose the most important votes on energy and climate, nine in the Senate and five in the House of Delegates. Sen. Obenshain and Del. Wilt voted against every single one.
The change from one energy source, fossil fuels, to another, renewable solar and wind, causes people in the oil and gas and coal business to lose money. That is sad but not as sad as people loosing their homes and lives. Let’s not let the business interests of the well off sway our resolve. It is in our best business interest to have votes for renewable energy. Already home insurance is going up or being denied because of extreme weather that is made worse by use of all the fossil fuels, oil, coal and gas.
The good news is that you don’t have to be blue (a Democrat) to be green. You can be red (a Republican) and be green. There are lots of red greens. Republican State Senator Hanger was presented with the VALCV’s Legislative Leadership Award this year. There is a strong Republican group in Climate Citizens Lobby. And you don’t have to be depressed or angry to be green. You can be energetic and happy and be green. Really, being green is the same as being loving. It’s about being loving to all life. More climate stability encourages happiness and protects us all from the devastating consequences of an unstable climate.
When you vote please consider the importance of what our state officials do to affect our climate and consider how this affects each of us and the future of the valley. The status quo will only bring worsening conditions. We need change. We need office holders that will vote for change.
Cathy Strickler lives in Harrisonburg.
(1) comment
Ma’am, it would be a total bust if you think people by way of politicians could do anything about the weather and climate. Your Democrat pals, in conjunction with the media and so-called scientists with ulterior motives, are totally impotent to affect those massive global atmospheric processes at work.
