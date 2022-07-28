The recent “Birds of a Feather” letter in the DN-R presented all Republicans as bad. An immediate, next-day rebuttal (July 22) lashed out at Democrats as all bad. Let me offer a less heated, historically oriented response. The initial anti-Republicans letter asserted that all those faithfully following the lead of Donald Trump were “birds of a feather”: the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, KKK, white supremacists, anti-semites, Big Lie/Election Steal supporters, and the 147 GOP elected officials who voted against certification of the 2020 election results, our own Congressman Ben Cline included. While agreeing in general with the writer’s assessment of far-right, extremist “Trump Republicans” as birds of a feather, I cannot equate this group, prone to violence and authoritarianism as it is, with the entire Republican Party. There are principled, pro-democracy conservative Republicans, from Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins — who are committed to the rule of law and adherence to the Constitution. Establishment figures such as Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell might be included in this group. On the local level, Republican state Sen. Emmett Hanger stands out as a principled politician who can work constructively across party lines in contrast to Ben Cline, a Trumpist hard-liner. Those two are not birds of a feather! They are worlds apart.
The “Democrats are bad” rebuttal letter stereotyped both the first writer and all Democrats as ignorant, lying left-wingers who are soft on “illegals invading our country” but diabolical when it comes to stealing elections. It also singled out the KKK in a strange, somewhat confusing way.
It correctly critiques the Klu Klux Klan of the distant past as 19th-century Republicans did but goes silent on the KKK of the present and its close relation to the Republican Party of Trump. Arising out of the Civil War, the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan was powerfully connected for a full 100 with Jim Crow, the Lost Cause, and the Southern Democratic Party, the Dixiecrats. Only in the late 1960s, with the gradual demise of the Dixiecrat wing of an increasingly liberal Democratic Party, did the KKK and the Dixiecrats shift party allegiance and move firmly into the Republican camp, where they remain today. The writer justly criticizes the KKK and racist Dixiecrat Democrats of mid-19th century through mid-20th century. But he then completely ignores the connection of the KKK, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and other right-wing white supremacists and anti-semites with the present Republican Party of Trump.
As to the writer’s dismissal of the 2020 presidential election as neither free nor fair, I would urge the gentleman to take the advice he proffered to the Democratic writer: “do your own research” so that the truth will set you free. I fully agree that we need to move beyond ideological blinders. We must accept the facts, however discomforting, for what they are. Trump’s Big Lie of a steal has been disproven and refuted again and again. In 60 or 61 legal challenges, judges of Democratic and Republican Party affiliation, a fair number Trump appointees, found no validity in Trumpist legal claims that the election was stolen. Virtually no irregularities or illegalities worthy of consideration were found by these many and varied justices. Most of the Trump legal claims were dismissed as frivolous and without merit. The judges found in case after case that no hard evidence was ever produced that would have substantially impacted the election. With the exception of a fringe handful — Giuliani, Bannon, Navarro, Stone, Powell, several others -- not a single individual within Trump’s large inner circle believed the election was stolen. They accepted it as free and fair. This inner circle consisted of Cabinet members, numerous campaign and White House staff, legal advisers, and even family members. In the words of Trump’s ever loyal Attorney General William Barr, claims that the election was stolen were “nonsense.” It’s long past time for Trump loyalists to break free from blind allegiance to an authoritarian demagogue. It’s time for those who have followed the former president to think for themselves and become as thoughtful, pro-democracy, and patriotic as principled Republican conservatives like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Mike Pence and Cassidy Hutchinson. All Republicans are not birds of a feather, the current domination of the Republican Party by Donald Trump notwithstanding.
Bob Bersson lives in Bridgewater.
