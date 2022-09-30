Given our polarized politics, many people vote straight tickets — Republican or Democrat — without regard to candidates’ positions or voting records. That’s unfortunate, because lack of awareness of candidates’ stances leads many citizens to vote against their own self-interest and that of their community. For example, take the race for the 6th District congressional seat between challenger Jennifer Lewis and incumbent Ben Cline.
During the pandemic, did the checks and child tax credits of the 2021 American Rescue Plan help you make it through hard times? Don’t thank Ben Cline. He voted no on the ARP.
Are you among the vast majority of Americans, including gun owners, who support expanded background checks for gun purchases to keep weapons from those who might misuse them? Ben Cline voted no on the Enhanced and Bipartisan Background Checks Acts of 2021.
Are you unnerved by more frequent wildfires and floods and other devastating consequences of climate change? Would you like to see your leaders seriously address the issue before it’s too late? If so, don’t count on Ben Cline. He voted no on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, provisions of which will reduce carbon pollution 40% by 2030, lower household energy costs, create a million new jobs in the clean-energy sector, and save an estimated 180,000 American lives through improved air quality.
Are you diabetic and struggling to keep up with the cost of insulin? Ben Cline voted no in 2022 on the bill that would have capped the price of insulin.
Are you a blue-collar worker who’d like to join a union to fight for better working conditions? Without the advocacy of unions, American workers would not have the eight-hour workday, overtime pay, paid vacation or paid sick leave. Ben Cline opposes unions and supports employer-promoted “right-to-work” laws, which in reality are “right-to-work-for-less” laws.
Are you a woman who is pro-choice? Or are you pro-life, but believe that abortion should be allowed under extenuating circumstances, as do 80% of Americans? Then Ben Cline does not represent you. He supports the “Life at Conception Act.” This extreme position is the foundation for opposing abortions for all reasons, including rape, incest, or to protect the life of the mother. Moreover, Cline recently voted no to a bill that would have established a nationwide right to contraception. But Cline’s “pro-life” stance ends at birth. He voted no to emergency supplemental appropriations to address the recent shortage of infant formula.
Does it seem to you that our democracy is in crisis? Ben Cline was one of the 147 GOP representatives who voted no to certifying of the results of the 2020 election, thereby promoting the Big Lie and legitimizing the Capitol siege of Jan. 6, 2021. Perhaps this was just a temporary lapse in judgment? Apparently not. Cline attended and spoke at last month’s CPAC (Conservative Political Action Committee) conference in Dallas featuring Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. Orbán, an autocrat, opposes Western democracy, has systematically undermined democratic norms in Hungary, and is well on his way to exercising dictatorial power.
Fortunately, there’s a great alternative to Rep. Cline. Jennifer Lewis is a dynamo, a tireless advocate for issues that help ordinary Americans live safer, cleaner, better and less-stressful lives. Lewis focuses on bread-and-butter issues not culture wars: a clean environment and sustainable energy, fair wages, workers’ rights to unionization, access to affordable health and mental health care, high-quality education for all.
While campaigning, Lewis has knocked thousands of doors and talked to people of all persuasions. Her first question is: What’s your No. 1 issue? Then she listens. Rest assured that Lewis will represent you, not corporate lobbyists. Unlike her opponent, she refuses all campaign contributions from corporate PACS, special interests and the fossil-fuel industry.
Jennifer Lewis has my vote in November. Examine the issues, and she will likely have yours too.
Dave Pruett lives in Harrisonburg.
