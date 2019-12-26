Have we become so used to hyperbole that we believe exaggeration is the only way to catch people's attention? Have we become so paranoid concerning hot topics that we fail to check the facts? Are we afraid to think for ourselves and question our tribe's position? Must we attribute the worst of intentions to a different tribe and the best to our own?
Dana Loupin's letter to the editor("Keep The Faith, Virginians," Dec. 13) reflects fear of legislation based on misunderstanding or incomplete reading of a bill. Sen. Louise Lucas' SB64 is an amendment to current law, not new legislation. This bill only changes the verb "shall be" to "is" in one provision for clarity and adds a third provision making it a felony if a person "Assembles with one or more persons with the intent of intimidating any person or group of persons by drilling, parading, or marching with any firearm, and explosive or incendiary device, or any components or combination thereof."
Think Charlottesville. The first provision, already law, says "A person shall be guilty of unlawful paramilitary activity, punishable as a Class 5 felony if he: teaches or demonstrates to any other person the use, application, or making of any firearm explosive, or incendiary device, or technique capable of causing injury or death to persons, knowing or having reason to know or intending that such training will be employed for use in, or in furtherance of, a civil disorder."
The second provision deals with assemblies with firearms also "for use in, or in furtherance of, a civil disorder." None of these would inhibit or prohibit gun safety courses, teaching a child to operate a gun, hunting with a gun, or marksmanship competitions. These activities are not intended to cause disorder or harm to anyone; therefore, participating in them would not make one guilty of a felony.
To check bills yourself, go to Legislative Information System (leg1.state.va.us). Click on Bills and Resolutions. Type the bill number as directed and click on "go." This website also provides a fiscal impact statement giving the projected cost of the legislation, the committee to which it is assigned, each member's vote on it in committee and on the chamber floor, and amendments to the bill as introduced.
Let's be good citizens by being accurately informed about legislation coming before the General Assembly, which begins Jan. 8. Let's be knowledgeable and approach proposals with an open mind. Let's refuse to pass on unverified, inaccurate information. Let's refrain from being snarky, sarcastic, or accusatory when stating an opposing opinion. Let's reason with facts and logic instead of using scare tactics to persuade people to agree with us. Let's encourage legislators to be good decisionmakers giving more weight to their consciences than to their tribes.
Most of all, let's remember that we are neighbors who want the best for our communities and our state. Being willing to compromise without insisting on win-lose outcomes will result in the best government for all Virginians.
Bea Morris lives in Rockingham.
