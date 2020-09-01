Open Forum: Bill Faw
I confess that I watched almost all of the speeches and events of all eight days of the 8:30 or 9:00 to 11:00 or so p.m. presidential conventions this year, flipping some from CSPAN, MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News.
I have watched much of each presidential convention-- Republican and Democrat--since Eisenhower's and Stevenson's first. This makes one more cycle of conventions than Jim Bishop, starting at about the same sub-teen age. I had the honor of debating in my high school civics class on behalf of Stevenson during his second campaign. Alas, my squeaky-voiced eloquence helped him not one bit!
I have always favored the Democratic conventions over the Republican, due to confessed political bias; but rarely (perhaps in Nixon's three conventions) have I found the Republican convention so dreadful as this year's. I have worked hard to strip away normal political differences to see what extra differences Donald Trump brings to his governing, speeches, and conventions: differences from Joe Biden and differences from former Republican presidents.
Both 2020 conventions portrayed their own candidate as a compassionate, empathic, articulate, intelligent person with strong work ethics; a person who brings people together, is a guardian of western civilization, concerned about minority populations, and welcomes immigrants into U.S. citizenship. I concede the Democrats stretched and spun their superlatives; but Republicans had to paint a vastly fictional character for Trump--and pretend that concerns of the Democrats fit their own party.
Each party also starkly demonized the other candidate. Most Democratic attacks in the past related to policy differences. While I wish Biden had not used the Biblical "light versus darkness" language, what he and other speakers said about Trump was consistent with what I have written on these pages.
But I felt the Republican speakers' attacks on Biden really described Trump and his policies, but ascribed them to Biden. I was especially horrified by the frequent apocalyptic claims that a Biden administration would destroy the constitution, our economy, our brilliant defense against COVID-19, obliterate the suburbs, and set race relations back 400 years. Come on, now! The fact that demonstrations in "Democrat cities" arise from the shameful death of George Floyd and many others and the crippling of Jacob Blake, was almost ignored, while sporadic looting and violence was exaggerated into the barbaric hordes attacking the Roman Empire.
I wish that Nancy Pelosi had not suggested Biden turn down debating Trump. Her stated reason was that Biden should not "legitimize conversation" with Trump. That comment has given commentators like Adriana Cohen (DN-R Viewpoint, 8/29/20: "The Presidential Debates Must Go On") the chance to skew Pelosi's stated intentions into Biden being afraid of Trump. Wow! I wish there were even more debates. Biden is a much better debater, understands issues much better, has a much greater vocabulary, and is far less prone (despite some clear gaffs) than Trump to say ridiculous things. It is comical that Trump has been portraying Biden as the bumbling, senile one!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
