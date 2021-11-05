Dear students of Rockingham County,
I see you.
And I am still going to show up for you.
Those of you who approached me after the debate; you inspired me as much as I think I inspired you.
For you, who I saw getting your photo taken in front of my Teach The Truth yard sign this morning at the polling place.
For you, my neighbor and son's friend, who came to my door, beaming, as you told me you hoped I would win the School Board, and we talked about my why for running.
For those of you who led, marched, and spoke your truth in July of 2020.
For all of you, who wish for your identity to be embraced and who just want to feel connected to school in ways that are not yet there.
For every student.
I want us to get there. I need us to get there.
Please stay true to your identity. To your morals. Keep having courageous conversations about inclusion, anti-racism, and equity. Learn the truth even when others try and shield it from you. There are so many books out there to read.
I am not going anywhere. This School Board run was not a chance for me to gain power on a governing board; it was about you and creating partnerships that would help you self-actualize in a system that oftentimes fights against this human need. I am grateful that Rockingham County Public Schools has made some great partnerships in moving forward toward equity. Though, if this election has been any indication, we still have a lot of work to do, us adults, in this community and in your schools with anti-racism, being culturally responsive, truth-telling, and healing. You deserve that from us — the often uncomfortable and challenging, but needed work for what is right.
I have gained everything in this work. And I am proud of myself for calling on us in this community to do more for you. I have no regrets. I have partnerships. And I will show up tomorrow to advocate for you and for the right policies and for the right reasons. I was not OK with the status quo yesterday and I will not be OK with it tomorrow.
Stay brave.
Lori Mier live in Rockingham.
