Sept. 4, 2020
Dear Board of Supervisors,
On behalf of Eject Energix Rockingham, a group of concerned citizens living in District 1, we write to strongly urge you not to issue a special-use permit to Caden Energix Endless Caverns to build and operate a 31.4 megawatt utility-scale solar array 2 miles south of New Market. We believe that this project will harm our community, especially in the areas of agriculture, tourism, safety, historic/scenic, and environment — not to mention property value! There are numerous aspects about the project that do not align with Rockingham County’s comprehensive plan:
Special uses shall not be authorized if such actions are not consistent with good zoning practice, including whether the proposed use is compatible with surrounding areas.
We know New Market to be a historic battlefield area. At this location, 2 miles south of New Market, we have lush pasture ranges, picturesque mountainsides, a beautiful stream called Smith Creek, agricultural businesses and farms, and several residential properties. Mass industrial solar use is not consistent with any of these surroundings.
Rockingham County has a rich rural history that dates back beyond 1727. In fact, it is included as a priority in our comprehensive plan to:
...retain the essential historic attributes that make it a great place, including the clean natural environmental resources, the beauty of the farmland and mountains, the harmonious relationship between agricultural and residential land uses, the balanced and vibrant economy, and the diverse yet harmonious society with many different cultures.
There are additional potential adverse impacts and risks of conducting business with Energix. We have the following questions:
Will the Rockingham project be a repeat of what happened in Prince George County in 2017, when the Caden Energix Rives Road facility “completely reneged on a construction plan it presented to residents and eliminated a promised 50-foot buffer before finishing the project”?
Will there be liabilities from victim litigation that could impair Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC operations in Virginia, including liens on funds pledged to site remediation and/or its ability to make timely tax and other fee payments to Rockingham County?
Will there be potential negative impacts to the public image of Rockingham County over the proposed multi-decade relations with this company?
The parent company of Caden Energix Endless Caverns is a foreign corporation called Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. Some of the risks of associating with Energix entities derive from its overseas activities. According to information gathered by state and national nonprofit public interest organizations, Energix has habitually engaged in practices overseas that disenfranchised surrounding communities and has been cited numerous times for its violations of human rights in occupied Palestine and Syria.
In sum because there are many concerns, including detriment to our county in addition to legal and reputational risks, of associating with Caden Energix, we believe that Rockingham County should not allow them to build or operate solar energy arrays within their jurisdiction.
Blessings.
Joni S. Lam, a member of Eject Energix Rockingham, lives in Rockingham County District 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.