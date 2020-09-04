My uncle, Calvin Hodges, was a young man just out of Bridgewater High School. He had a special sweetheart and dreams, I'm sure, for the future. A stumbling block, World War II, interrupted his dreams. He was inducted into the Army at the age of 18 and was with the 29th Division, 115th Infantry Anti-tank. He participated in the D-Day Invasion, went through the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of St. Lo. He, along with many other dear young men, was killed Sept. 17, 1944, during the Battle of Brest, France. It is said that the streets of Brest ran with blood as one would run water from a faucet. Their dreams on this earth were now gone forever. I just read, again, my uncle's letters to his mother and sisters written on Feb. 20, 21 and finally on Sept. 15, 1944, inside address, somewhere in England.
I fully understand the reasons for World War II. I thank God that the United States of America along with its Allies defeated the Nazi Regime. Therefore, when someone, citizen, non-citizen, Black, white or polka dot decides they will be a part of burning the American flag, your punishment? Prison.
For those coming out of our schools and universities and from within the family structure in America who haven't been taught our country's history, patriotism, capitalism, and class structure, I will tell you! Our history is not to be destroyed. We learn from and build upon our history. Our educators are afraid to teach history. Parents may think their children are the smartest, but no, they need to be taught the principles established by our Founding Fathers. These principles, as written, will stand true forever. One must understand that life is tough, every day isn't a party and one doesn't always get their way. One can't continually justify wrong and allow anything and everything to be OK. In America we no longer understand how blessed we are.
If you are an American or in this country for whatever reason and you don't support the principles of this country, which is life, liberty, pursuit of happiness, land of the free, home of the brave, one nation under God, then you need to be shipped to the far corner of the universe. How dare we allow the idea of defunding our police force and allowing the burning and destruction of our cities. How dare we forget 9/11. How dare we let our elected leaders allow this tyranny across our land.
When we wake up one day with no identity, no background, sitting in the dirt in a village with a cloth wrapped around us waiting for food and water and seeing our schools, industries, churches and statues crumbled around us, just remember we didn't stand up for the greatest country on earth handed to us by our Creator our Almighty God.
Anne Smallwood lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.