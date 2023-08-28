Open Forum: John Massoud
Page County voters have a lot of choices this year when it comes to who they want at the reins of government. Too often, people only pay attention to what is happening at the federal level and occasionally what occurs in Richmond. But what good is it to have effective leadership in Washington — we have a great Congressman in Ben Cline but subpar Senators and an out-of-touch President — and a great legislative team in Todd Gilbert and Mark Obenshain in Richmond, if we lose our localities? Local board of supervisors races, school board races, and the constitutional offices are as important as any federal or state office. And this year we have a lot of races on the ballot.
This is why I’m supporting Rebecca Smith for Commissioner of the Revenue, Bryan Cave for Commonwealth's Attorney, Shirron Ballard for Clerk of the Court, and Chad Cubbage for Sheriff in Page County.
Rebecca Smith has spent her adult life in the commissioner’s office. She knows this office and the people of Page County inside and out. Rebecca has put together a great management team in her office who take care of the people of Page County. Rebecca is a forward thinker, and brought a proposal before the Page Board of Supervisors to adopt an ordinance allowing for a full real estate tax exemption for the spouse of a first responder, who lost their wife or husband in the line of duty. It should be noted that Becky — as she prefers to be called — is a Master Commissioner of Revenue and her staff has also achieved Master Deputy designation. Under Becky’s leadership, the Commissioner’s Office has achieved full accreditation through the Commissioner of Revenue Association.
Bryan Cave and I got to know each other well in 2018, when we served together on the Congressional District Committee. Bryan is a man who listens to others. Bryan has an outstanding record when it comes to convictions, and Bryan understands that the job of Commonwealth's Attorney is to prosecute cases, and not to be social justice warriors. While Bryan has no opposition on the ballot, it is important that you vote for Bryan.
My dear friend Shirron Ballard is running for Clerk of the Court in Page. The clerk has one of the toughest jobs imaginable. They handle everything from scheduling judges, to records keeping, to ensuring that your concealed weapons permit is processed in a timely manner. Shirron has the leadership skills necessary to handle this job. Shirron is a long time resident of Page County, and an expert when it comes to land records.
Last but certainly not least is Sheriff Chad Cubbage. Under Sheriff Cubbage’s tutelage, Page County has implemented active shooter training, established a GED program for inmates, expanded an Inmate Ministry Program and created a Summer Youth Camp.
Sheriff Chad Cubbage is a leader in the community, and is the chair of the Northwest Virginia Regional Task Force, among his other credentials.
The choice is clear come November. Vote for these 4 community leaders starting Sept. 22.
John Massoud is the Chairman of the 6th Congressional District Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.