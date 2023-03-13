Like you, I hate the evils of war! As a born-again, Bible-believing, Bible-loving, God-fearing, follower of Jesus Christ, I know that my life here on this earth is nothing compared to eternity.
“All people are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the Word of the Lord endures forever,” First Peter 1:24-25.
“Whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away,” James 4:14.
You are correct, if you surrender your life, liberty, possessions, and happiness to evil men there will be no wars — at least not between you and them. But if there are no longer any God-fearing, peace-loving people left on earth, then evil men will kill, steal, torture, rape and beat each other to death. But at least you won’t be around to see it.
“In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them,” Second Corinthians 4:4.
Are you ready and willing to surrender our world completely to Satan?
You have the luxury of living in a country of relative freedom and peace because we have armed law enforcement officers and a strong military to protect us from being taken over by evil people: those who deny the existence of the God we love. Do you know what would happen to our cities and towns if we were to get rid of all law enforcement officers and their guns? Our country would quickly be overrun with vicious gangs, mobs and cartels like those who are killing hundreds at our southern border. Do you know what Communist China would do if we were to destroy all of our weapons and disband our military? They would not hesitate to come into our country and take it over completely by tomorrow.
Are you okay with an angry mob coming into your church to beat and kill the members of your congregation, stealing their possessions and destroying your building and its furnishings? That doesn’t seem very peaceful to me.
The superficial piety of resignation theology appeals to sincere but naïve Christians. Life on earth is short and will be even shorter if we allow a reign of evil. Many leaders of our large cities today allow mobs and gangs of teenagers to rush into jewelry stores, restaurants, computer stores, pharmacies, and other businesses to smash glass cases and take whatever they want; leaving business owners with tremendous losses. Because business owners are not allowed to defend their property with any force, those evil people feel free to steal and destroy whatever they desire.
In 1926, an American Christian religious elder, Milton Frantz, wrote to Gandhi, inviting the Hindu leader to read an article he had written about Christianity. Gandhi wrote back to Frantz to say that he felt Jesus was “one of the great teachers of mankind.” However, he couldn’t subscribe to the Christian belief that Jesus was more than that. Gandhi went on to state that it’s important to respect all people’s faith traditions since all religions are based on a “common thread of love and mutual esteem.”
Was Mahatma Gandhi right? Are all religions really based on love and mutual esteem? As a pastor of the Gospel of Jesus Christ are you willing to follow the teachings and advice of a Hindu leader who did not accept the Lord Jesus as the one and only true God? Are all world religions the same to you? Is destroying all of our weapons of war and following Gandhi your answer to world peace?
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
