The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Certification Program is a free and voluntary program to recognize employers who are paying their employees a living wage. We urge consumers to be patrons of these businesses, and encourage employers to adopt the program’s standards.
We are a project of Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy. We are working together to build a stronger community throughout Harrisonburg-Rockingham County. We recognize that the current minimum wage in Virginia will rise to $9.50 on May 1. We also recognize that the current national minimum wage of $7.25 and the proposed Virginia wage increase are both inadequate to provide for an individual, let alone a family.
Instead, workers need a living wage (the minimum wage in order to pay for basic necessities), which enables them to put food on the table and a roof over their heads, without assistance from other sources. The certification levels at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Certification Program are: Gold, $15 an hour or $13.50 an hour plus health care; Silver, $12.50 an hour or $11 an hour plus health care; Aspiring at $11 an hour or $9.50 an hour plus health care. The Aspiring Level is designed to encourage all businesses to strive and commit to raise wages over a two-year period of time, to a Silver or Gold living wage. We will continue to: Inspire Businesses – Support Workers – and Fight Wage Theft.
During the local elections of 2020, members of this committee spoke with two candidates running for a seat on the City Council, along with the mayor, who was running for re-election. All three were enthusiastic about the prospects of certifying the city as a living wage employer. Since the election, we have certified Mayor Deanna Reed’s employer, On the Road Collaborative, emailed a sample resolution to Councilwoman Laura Dent, and had numerous discussions with Mayor Reed, and Councilwoman Dent. We are confident that the city qualifies under the Gold standard and is paying a living wage to their workers. We are eager for the city to be a public model of living wage employment in demonstrating their commitment to our local workers and economy.
In our nation there is a long tradition for employers to place workers into two disjoint categories: salaried workers and hourly workers. Salaried workers generally obtain an agreed upon amount for their professional skills they bring to that position. Hourly workers are expected to possess multiple skills not necessarily documented with a professional license. An hourly worker offers the prospective employer the worker’s time to secure the post for an agreed upon hourly wage
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Campaign is here to educate the public, to inspire local businesses to move toward paying a living wage, and to inform consumers, as well as recognizing, identifying, and acclaiming the many employers that already pay their hourly workers at or above the listed guidelines.
Ramona Sanders lives in Harrisonburg.
