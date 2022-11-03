I was born in Rockingham Memorial Hospital in 1938 and lived in Rockingham and Augusta counties until I went to graduate school in 1958. Then I came back to retire in Rockingham County in 2003. My roots are in this area and I love the Shenandoah Valley. But unfortunately I do not resonate with the current political atmosphere that appears to be most prominent in this area. My parents were public educators in both Rockingham and Augusta counties all their lives. They taught me to be a friend to everybody and not to denigrate anyone, regardless of their race, religion or philosophy. They exemplified for me honesty, moral speech and generosity. My Rockingham County grandfather was a businessman who was so generous toward anyone that he always went a step beyond a fair deal. If they ordered a dozen of his product, he would always include another portion to make 13! Those are the kind of morals and philosophy that I cherish and wish I could see more of in the life of our Valley residents and especially in the representatives we send to Congress and local governments.
The use of political labels is a sham in terms of promoting qualified people for government. Raised on a farm, I learned the definition of the word “conservation.” It meant using farming methods that preserved the soil from runoff and depletion of minerals. It meant treating livestock in humane ways and using the best methods for growing crops enough to share with others who may not have the luxury of a garden. The first definition of “conservative” in the dictionary is, “of or relating to a philosophy of conservation.” But “conservative” in our political language refers instead to someone who observes “traditional ways of thinking” but actually meaning views such as self-serving capitalism, white supremacy, wholesale gun ownership, ect. Nor is the term “liberal,” as it is popularly used, a helpful term. The standard definition of “liberal,” according to the dictionary, is “generous, open-minded, and warm-hearted.” But the prevailing political use of liberal suggests that it is a person who is unscrupulous, having no morals, and allows anyone to act as he pleases with no regard for laws or tradition. Finally, the term “moderate” is hissed at as labeling someone who is on the fence, wishy-washy, easily persuaded, having no set standards or morals period. If you consult the dictionary, you find that “moderate” means avoiding extremes of behavior or expression, observing reasonable limits.
In the upcoming elections, I am going to vote for those persons who exemplify honesty, morality and generosity, as nearly as can be determined by their words and actions. I will respect those who genuinely, by their words and deeds, express love and care for all people and their rights. I will not vote for those who support insurrection, suppression of individual rights, an unreasonable defense of gun ownership, denial of anyone’s voting rights, unreasonable obsession with political ambition, or deny the validity of previous national elections. I want to vote for persons who “conserve” the ideals upon which America was founded: freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of individual rights, freedom from suppression, freedom from maintaining a caste system, freedom from discrimination. I want to keep the United States of America a place where people can still find a safe place in which to live, a place that welcomes immigrants because we all are descendants of others who found refuge and opportunity in this country. I want neighbors and congressional representatives who recognize that we have not always maintained a country who valued the life of every person within our borders and who want to correct that transgression as well as ensure such discrimination is henceforth removed. And I wish the Shenandoah Valley could be an exemplary community that cares more about people than politics!
Fred W. Swartz lives in Bridgewater.
