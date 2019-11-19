I’m writing because my husband has a condition that makes him “super” sensitive to any perfume smells, cleaning smells (certain ones) and other “scented” items. Anyone else having this problem? I know as I get older, I, too, am more sensitive to heavy perfumes and colognes.
Think about it. We have an industry that has scented candles, scented laundry detergents, scented fabric softeners, scented sprays that are supposed to get rid of any odors, scented money (banks now using Febreeze?), air fresheners, plug-ins --just to mention a few. Is it necessary for us to use all these products to smell better? Why does our industry feel a need to make these products? I guess the majority of our population like them? I, for one, would rather have a “clean” smell versus any heavy perfumes. But that’s just me.
I have been using unscented laundry detergents and softeners for years and am thankful that they are available for anyone who may have certain allergic reactions, like my husband. I recently went online to purchase “unscented” soaps, hand soaps, etc. I was surprised to see them available. Why aren’t the stores carrying more of these products? I know Wegmans for one carries unscented hand soap. They are the main reason I knew these products were available and I thank them for it.
I recently had to take my comforter to a laundromat since my washer isn’t large enough. Much to my surprise after washing it with my own unscented detergent and drying it without any fabric cloths, it came home smelling like perfume? And it wasn’t even a smell I cared for. So, what is a person like me to do? Throw away my expensive comforter? Try to air it out outside and hope it releases those odors? Or just not take it to a laundromat? I had the same problem with a dry cleaner who told me they didn’t used any perfumes. Well, my winter coat came back with an odor or smell my husband couldn’t tolerate. I had to air it out in my garage for a month before I could even wear it.
My husband has been to two doctors and the latest ENT, who is stumped by his condition. He states that usually he treats patients with the opposite problem — people who can’t smell. He is checking into his condition for a second opinion but offered the option of having surgery to remove any nerves that give you your sense of smell? My question is, will it also remove his sense of taste? I can’t imagine going the rest of your life not being able to taste your foods.
Does anyone else have these problems? I’d like to hear them if you do or if you have a solution to my problems. Thank you.
Vivian G. Ginder Lives in Massanutten.
