“This know also: that, in the last days, perilous time shall come.”
In the last several weeks there have been several letters to the editor, viewpoints and open forums that exemplify the perilous times we are in. The darkness and confusion that we are living in is also manifested in these articles.
In “Mother Earth’s Day,” the idea of evolution is touted as fact, when in fact, it is only a theory. The central theme of this article is the idea that earth’s conditions that make life possible are so rare that, and I quote, “Statistically speaking, not even one planet like ours should exist.” The very idea that something like an eyeball or even a thumb could happen by chance and not by intelligent design is so extreme that, in my opinion, it takes way more faith to believe in evolution than creation. The belief in a divine creator is a simple belief that requires a faith that there is someone greater than us. This belief, when fully lived out, requires humans to repent and amend their life, hence the unpopularity of accepting this truth.
Then, to speak to several articles and letters on gender dysphoria, I offer the simple idea that there are only two genders, male and female. This is abundantly manifested in nature in so many different ways. Having had the privilege to be present for all of my wife’s birthing experiences, I can’t tell you how eagerly we waited to hear the midwife cry, “It’s a ...” since my wife and I chose not to avail ourselves of the technology that allows couples to “reveal” the answer to this surprise ahead of time. We never even considered the idea that there could be any other option rather than boy or girl. The evidence of gender is so clear that even young children can clearly understand the difference. I believe the dysphoria come into play when someone lacks the clear moral direction that is only available by following the teachings of God’s holy word also known as the Bible.
That leads to another area where darkness is pervading, and that is the belief that the Bible is the word of God, written, preserved and passed down to us. In the viewpoint, “God’s Sexual Preference” the telling of the fall of man is mocked as a story not worthy of belief. May I refer you to the book “The Case for Christ” by Lee Stroble. In this book Mr. Stroble, an atheist journalist, sets out to discredit his wife’s conversion to Christianity by disproving the Bible. In his search he finds so much overwhelming historical evidence, that he too accepts Christ as his savior. In large part it was because of the multiple eyewitness accounts of the miracles, death and resurrection of Jesus that he was saved. If this deeply researched account is true — and it is — I therefore posit that all scripture is true and can be trusted to guide us to a life of repentance, of amendment, and acceptance of who and what God has made us to be.
James Shank lives in Mount Crawford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.