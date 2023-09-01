Open Forum: Roger Robinson
How do you sentence a man far more severely than you do for murder, who had no intended victim? Follow me, this is how it happens. It begins with our Constitutional right to trial being effectively canceled. People charged with crimes plead guilty and don’t go to trial 98.3% of the time, according to a 2023 American Bar Association report. They are coerced into condemning themselves, not as in China by torture, but by facing greatly overcharged sentences, like 126 years.
So, stealing a box of Cracker Jack is not one offense; each cracker jack in the box is one offense, and each offense gets you, say, five years. So five times 50 equals 250 years. Of course, we’re not talking about cracker jacks, but images in a computer file. Most defendants condemn themselves on facing lifetimes in prison when the prosecutor, empowered as judge and jury, offers a bargain price of, say, four counts for 20 years — still typically too severe for the offense — versus a lifetime, if convicted in court. At the sentencing, the person who’s condemned himself is coerced into saying that he wasn’t coerced, otherwise the deal is ended, and he goes to trial and faces a lifetime sentence. Plea bargaining like this makes for charging and convicting a great many people conveniently, whether they be guilty or innocent. It has been referred to as an “assembly line of pleas.” Law professor Ellen Podgor said, “Innocence and guilt [are] no longer the real considerations." "Non-frivolous accusation — not proof beyond a reasonable doubt — is all that is necessary to establish legal guilt," said Russell D. Covey.
Very rarely someone is brave enough — or foolish enough — and refuses to condemn himself. He is then faced with a court that is largely procedurally controlled by the prosecutor.
Yes, looking at hardcore porn on the Internet is disgusting and sick. The children who appear in these videos suffered monstrous crimes, but not at the hands of these users — by the entrepreneurs of poison, the actual rapists and molesters and sex traffickers.
The moral and social history of this is that other children over the more than last half-century were baited and groomed starting in grade school on city streets by hardcore porn. They too suffered great crimes as any child whose childhood has been stolen by adults. America has been awash with legal porn since the 1960s. Encouraged by many powerful and influential people, produced and later posted on the Internet for profit by Hollywood and big city elites and international billionaires — it was largely ignored by us. Now the sewage-laden flood is in our computers, and one click away from our eight to 17-year-old’s smart phone — and seeking a home as part of grade school curricula in our schools, pushed by a different set of today’s adults. Maybe some of these children, as others already have, when they turn 18, and have graduated to Internet porn will be facing lifetimes in prisons.
If they do, they will have been treated in a special way. Imagine someone who abuses contraband drugs, what do we do? We offer them help. We distinguish between those who actually produce, sell products and encourage habits that are dangerous or kill, and those who are victims of such products. The latter we let off with a warning. Or in the strictest milieus, we impose a few months in jail and compel therapy. Porn addicts in many cases want to break their habit, want help, but it is the most isolating of addictions, profoundly shaming, a true addiction involving dopamine and pre-adult years of behavior-changing obsession that most of us view as a habit too disgusting to notice, and some in the professional psychological class insist is normal, even healthy! These are the victims, our children!
And those over 18 who’ve “graduated?” They are the scapegoats we throw into the dumpsters, buried with the trash. This makes us feel good about ourselves.
Roger Robinson lives in Steeles Tavern.
