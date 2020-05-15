My name is Dave Sebastian and I moved to Harrisonburg last August. My wife and I lived in Stafford, Va., for 28 years and we watched the “D.C. metropolitan sprawl” slowly but surely “absorb” Stafford into the morass of traffic and hectic communities called “Northern Virginia.”
I retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1993, and began commuting up and down I-95 in my new job as a defense contractor supporting the Navy. I was blessed to get the job, and was able to support our family which included sending three daughters to college and paying for three weddings. Now we have six grandchildren, two of which live here in Harrisonburg. We hope this will be our last house before we go to Heaven, and we have been delighted with the friendliness of your citizens, the ease of traveling about the city and close proximity of the amenities we need like Costco, many good restaurants and excellent recreational opportunities. One of those is the Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
I have heard there is an effort to close the course permanently. I am sure there must be some reasons for that effort, but I would like you and whoever is leading this effort to consider some of my perspectives. I have enjoyed playing at Heritage Oaks and I walk when I play. The course is beautiful, the staff is friendly, and the cost is very reasonable compared to the courses I played when I lived in Stafford.
This COVID-19 pandemic has altered everyone’s life, and I am grateful that we have been unaffected medically. At first I thought the golf course provided me a perfect place to maintain social distancing, get good physical exercise and maintain some good mental health in the middle of the stresses that being “sheltered in place” can bring to bear. But alas, someone decided the course had to be closed despite all the excellent precautions the staff enacted. They did not take cash, there was a line in front of the counter that separated patrons from the staff, and they instituted one-way traffic with only one entrance and a separate exit.
We have learned much about the coronavirus; one of those things being that it does not live well outside in the sunshine. Another is that preexisting conditions like obesity, diabetes, or other medical issues increase the likelihood that an individual will succumb to the virus. So the golf course provides a safe place for senior citizens such as myself to be. We can stay fit, bask in sunshine, and have some social interaction at a safe distance. I can think of no better venue for senior citizens that offers physical exercise, helps maintain mental health, allows some degree of social interaction, and employs a few well mannered, courteous and friendly citizens. Please consider reopening Heritage Oaks as soon as possible. Thank you for your time and consideration of my thoughts.
Dave Sebastian lives in Harrisonburg.
