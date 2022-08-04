Recently in the Daily News-Record there were a few letters about Harrisonburg City Public Schools and students' preferred pronouns. The elephant in the room that nobody mentioned is gender dysphoria. The APA, the American Psychological Association, composed of thousands of well educated professionals who have spent decades studying the human mind, says GD is real; however, some people, mostly fundamentalist Christians, refuse to accept this diagnosis, presumably because "God would never allow such a thing."
This presumption is wrong: Infants are regularly born with all kinds of birth anomalies. Some are born with anomalous genitalia so odd that experienced medical personnel cannot determine the sex of the baby; some are born with fatal defects that kill the infant shortly after the umbilical cord is cut; some are born with visible defects that will result in unmerciful torment by their peers; some are born with no or partial brains; some are born with tendencies to autism or various forms of insanity.
It is therefore not difficult to understand that some are simply born with the wrong brain. And if the parent(s) of one of these wrong brain children refuses to accept the GD diagnosis, they can make the child's life unbearable, possibly leading to suicide of the child (we already know that these children are more likely to commit suicide than their cisgender peers).
I think that HCPS would want to stay far away from this possibility and so would not report other pronouns to parents. The DN-R does not report on or investigate suicides so we would never even know.
There is also the possibility that a GD child will know the parent won't accept the child and will continue to live a lie by not requesting different pronouns (which will be reported to the parents), not a very healthy lifestyle. Returning to the above discussion of birth defects, medical science has also shown us that many thousands of zygotes, fertilized eggs, fail to implant, passing out of the birth canal into oblivion, making God, as was mentioned in a previous letter, the greatest abortionist of all.
All this, the birth defects, the spontaneous miscarriages and abortions, demonstrate that there is no divine interest in the unborn. That means that we must deal with these situations as humanely as we can. We must not force a 10-year-old rape victim to bear the rapist's child, which after all has a rapist's DNA, as would have happened in Ohio.
Hunter Lucke lives in Shenandoah.
