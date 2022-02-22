February is Black History Month, and Monday was Presidents Day. Let’s put them together by considering the record of February presidents on race and slavery.
William Henry Harrison was born on Feb. 9. He was an enslaver, but he only served in the White House for four weeks. We’ll leave him for Jeopardy.
Ronald Reagan was born on Feb. 6. He served shortly after the Civil Rights era and long after slavery. Let’s also leave him aside.
The other two February presidents are George Washington (Feb. 22) and Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12). Both leave complicated legacies on slavery and race, as befits the national experience with these difficult problems.
America’s first president and his wife, Martha, owned approximately 300 persons. Increasingly, Washington became conflicted about slavery, privately he endorsed gradual emancipation, and he attempted to protect enslaved families. But his plantation needed the labor, and he never eliminated violent punishment. Mount Vernon’s regime remained harsh.
Yet in his will, Washington freed his slaves. (Martha’s slaves belonged to her family and could not be legally emancipated.) Washington never explained why he emancipated posthumously, but he was the only large slaveholding Founder to free all the people he owned. This anti-slavery stroke, a minority position assumed by America’s most popular politician, represented a powerful testimony.
Abraham Lincoln’s story on race is similarly complex. Lincoln’s most embarrassing racial moment came in August 1862 when he summoned five prominent local African Americans to the White House. The president did the talking. He instructed the delegation that stark differences between two races prevented them from co-existing in peace. Then, he acknowledged that Blacks suffered from white prejudice, but he added that whites “suffer from your presence,” by which he meant that the white argument over slavery had led to civil war. His solution to racial conflict was for Blacks to emigrate and establish their own community in what is now Panama. When Frederick Douglass learned of the meeting, he was outraged that instead of equality, Lincoln had urged removal and leaving the bigots in possession of the field. Historian James Oakes calls this meeting “a low point in Lincoln’s presidency.”
In fact, this unfortunate event is just one page in the Lincoln saga about slavery. If Lincoln sometimes struggled with racial equality, other times he excelled at it. At a White House reception after his second inaugural address, Lincoln made sure that Douglass gained entry, and as the great African American spokesperson entered the room, Lincoln called out “here comes Douglass, my friend,” quite a statement about race relations in mid-19th century when many whites refused even to shake hands with Blacks.
Moreover, Lincoln’s Great Emancipator sobriquet was well-earned. A few weeks after trying to nudge African Americans out of the country, he issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and in the last winter of the Civil War, he secured passage of the 13th Amendment through Congress, which safeguarded emancipation in the Constitution. The Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment were both transformational moments in American race relations.
Thus, pondering the two most popular presidents in American history during Black History Month teaches us not to rush to judgment. Washington is the more difficult of the two. He deserves his reputation as the First Founder of a republic based on Enlightenment human rights. He was also a steadfast enslaver whose last word on slavery was freedom. No sane person would wish to emulate Washington’s enslavement of hundreds, but his act of emancipation stands as an admirable, if belated, declaration of justice.
Lincoln is easier. He did more for race relations than any American president before Lyndon B. Johnson, and his serious misstep with the Black delegation only reveals his human fallibility. It would be wrong to judge Lincoln by this one big mistake. How many of us want to be judged by our worst blunder?
Those looking for perfection in the past will always be disappointed. More importantly, they miss an opportunity to identify the usable parts of America’s heritage and to celebrate inspiring role models. In an age of growing division and declining civic cooperation, we need all the heroes we can get, and we should be easier on each other, too.
Steve Longenecker is a historian who lives in Harrisonburg.
