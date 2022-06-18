The recent news of a Woodstock assisted living facility administrator’s conviction for abusing a patient (Stony Creek Nursing Home Administrator Sentenced, Daily News-Record, June 3, 2022) came as a sad irony at the beginning of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and a stark reminder of why we need this observance in the first place.
Elder abuse is an intentional act or failure to act that causes or creates a risk of harm to an individual who is 60 years or older. The abuse may occur at the hands of a caregiver or a person the elderly person trusts such as a family member, neighbor, friend, or perceived authority figure. While most of us know about physical abuse and neglect, it’s important to be aware of other forms, including emotional or psychological, sexual, and financial.
Elder abuse is very common. According to the World Health Organization, around one in six older adults experienced some form of abuse in community settings during the past year. Not surprisingly, abuse rates increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As bad as that news is, a perfect storm is brewing that can worsen what is already a public health crisis in our communities. First, we are aging rapidly. In Virginia, about one in five residents will be 65 or older by 2030, due primarily to the aging baby boomer generation and declining birth rates.
At the same time, the number of people available to care for older adults is shrinking. Those tasked with caregiving are experiencing unprecedented physical, emotional, and financial strain that not only affects their own health but also their ability to provide quality care for the ones they love.
Family caregivers aren’t the only ones feeling the strain. Home health care organizations and long-term care facilities are facing extreme labor shortages, cost hikes, and other challenges that can increase the risks of abuse.
Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is a resource that can help quell the storm by empowering older adults so they don’t become victims. Our local area agency on aging offers educational programming to help older adults stay in control of their finances, case management services to assess their needs, health and wellness classes to build strength and independence, resources to support caregivers, an ombudsman to improve communication with long-term care staff, and much more.
You can help prevent elder abuse by referring individuals in your network to VPAS (540-615-5341 or vpas.info). Consider adding a write-up in your church bulletin, inviting VPAS for a visit to your workplace, or sharing information about VPAS with members of your civic group.
Mahatma Ghandi is quoted as saying, “The true measure of any society is in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” We work together every day to ensure that the aging residents of our communities are strong, healthy, educated, engaged, independent, and supported.
But, it is also vitally important to protect them when they are not. Know the signs of abuse. Among the most common are: changes in behavior, unexplained bruising or abrasions, tension between and elderly person and suspected abuser, unkempt appearance or body odor, suspicious changes to wills, property titles or other legal documents, and missing valuables or cash.
Report suspected abuse to Adult Protective Services at 1-888-832-3858. If you suspect abuse of an individual in long-term or assisted-living care, an ombudsman will investigate. Visit vpas.info/ombudsman or call 1-800-868-8727.
Debbie Bundy-Carpenter is chair of Valley Program for Aging Services Board of Directors.
