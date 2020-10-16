You may have been wondering, as I have, about the odd assortment of characters who have pledged their troth to No. 45 — Paul Manafort, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, William Barr, Steve Bannon (who may soon need a Roger Stone kind of fix), Jerry Falwell Jr. (Even Michael Cohen couldn’t fix that), Franklin Graham (who has implicated his father, as well), and the entire Republican leadership of the Senate, to name a few.
In the July/August issue of The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum published an article entitled “The Collaborators” that may help us. She raises two questions. The first is, “What causes people to abandon their principles in support of a corrupt regime?" The second is, “How do they find their way back?” She defines a “collaborator” as one who betrays one’s nation, ideology, morality and values for the sake of personal gain. She illustrates this by contrasting the behavior of two members of the East German Communist Party in the early 1950s — Markus Wolf and Wolfgang Leonhard. Wolf collaborated with the party knowing full well that it was only a puppet regime controlled by the Soviet Communist Party. His career flourished as he did what was necessary to gain power as the East Germans’ top spy. Leonhard became a prominent critic of the regime, and was forced to emigrate to America, where he became a professor at Yale. One of his students, George W. Bush, described Leonhard’s teaching as “an introduction to the struggle between tyranny and freedom.”
The turning point for Leonhard came one day when he was asked by a comrade how to find the dining room in the Central Committee building of the East German Communist Party. Leonhard asked what kind of meal ticket he had been given, explaining that “different ranks of officials had access to different dining rooms.” The newcomer, believing that all comrades were equal, said, “But ... aren’t they all members of the party?” Leonhard, feeling deeply ashamed, realized how blind he had been to the hypocrisy and discriminatory nature of that corrupt system.
Applebaum cites those men to illustrate the difference between principled leadership and collaboration today. She asks, “What would it take ... for Pence or Pompeo to conclude that the president bears responsibility for a catastrophic health and economic crisis? What would it take for Republican senators to admit to themselves that Trump’s loyalty cult is destroying the country they claim to love? What would it take for Lindsey Graham to behave like Wolfgang Leonard?”
Her answer is that it will probably take a “mass political event” by the electorate to bring us out of the blind alley into which Trump and his collaborators have led us. She concludes the article by quoting Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, a member of the Polish underground during World War II. At the age of 93 he summed up the philosophy that guided him through those horrific days: “Just try to be decent.”
Is that too much to hope for in America today?
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
